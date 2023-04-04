4 running for Menomonee Falls School Board - 01

The four candidates running for two seats on the Menomonee Falls School Board are (left to right): Melinda McShane (i), Sarah Renn, Alexandra Weiland Shortridge and Joel Woppert

MENOMONEE FALLS — Newcomers Joel Woppert and Sarah Renn beat out incumbent Melinda McShane and challenger Alexandra Weiland Shortridge in the race for a spot on the School District of Menomonee Falls Board of Education.

Woppert claimed 5,301 votes, or 27.4 percent of the total. Renn grabbed the second spot with 5,052 votes, or 26.1 percent of the total.

McShane lost out with 4,547 votes, or 23.5 percent of the total. Shortridge also fell short with 4,427 votes, or 22.8 percent of the total. Fifty-four votes were cast for a write-in candidate, or 0.3 percent of the total.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

Results are unofficial until canvassed.

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.