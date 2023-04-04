MENOMONEE FALLS — Newcomers Joel Woppert and Sarah Renn beat out incumbent Melinda McShane and challenger Alexandra Weiland Shortridge in the race for a spot on the School District of Menomonee Falls Board of Education.
Woppert claimed 5,301 votes, or 27.4 percent of the total. Renn grabbed the second spot with 5,052 votes, or 26.1 percent of the total.
McShane lost out with 4,547 votes, or 23.5 percent of the total. Shortridge also fell short with 4,427 votes, or 22.8 percent of the total. Fifty-four votes were cast for a write-in candidate, or 0.3 percent of the total.
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
