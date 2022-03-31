WAUKESHA — Two residents within the Waukesha County Board’s 17th Supervisory District are facing off this spring to fill the seat longtime incumbent Duane Paulson held.
Brian Meier and Bob Salb emerged as the frontrunners in the race after garnering the top two vote totals in February’s primary election against challenger Cory Payne. Paulson in November indicated he would not seek re-election.
The Freeman asked Meier and Salb about their decision to run for a seat on the board and what issues they viewed as important in the years ahead. Their responses are below.
What prompted you to represent District 17 on the Waukesha County Board?
Meier: I was prompted to run because of government overreach that took liberties away from everyone in the name of safety. K-12 remote learning, stretched voting laws and irregularities, mask and vaccination mandates have all ignited me to run and push back.
Salb: My desire to build a sense of community within the city of Waukesha and, specifically, the district in which I live. I already have experience working with Waukesha County as the president of the THNA by securing CDBG grants to help with this endeavor.
What qualities do you feel you can bring to the Waukesha County Board?
Meier: As a director of engineering I enjoy solving tough challenges. I work internationally with employees, colleagues and customers. The problems we face are never simple or easy to solve, but with collaboration, research, negotiation, testing and calculated risk-taking, we find a way to resolve them.
Salb: I have a broad range of business acumen that I believe gives me the required skill sets to function as a county supervisor. My experience in operations management and business ownership will allow me to make fiscally conservative budgetary decisions.
In your opinion, what are some of the important issues facing Waukesha County government — and, more specifically, District 17?
Meier: Waukesha County government needs to stay fiscally responsible while being tough on crime so that our community stays safe. In addition, there are many capital improvement projects approved and in process; these need to remain on budget and on time so that other projects can follow to keep the community moving forward.
Salb: The biggest issue facing Waukesha County is partisan politics in nonpartisan positions. My opponent is a registered Democrat but is financially backed by the WisRed Initiative. I am a lifelong conservative and endorsed by non-partisan BlueSky Waukesha. Constituents should vote for whom they deem more qualified, not just a political party.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.