TOWN OF LISBON — Paula Quinn and Douglas Brahm are in the race for District 1 supervisor seat in the April 5 election.
Both candidates explained why they decided to enter the race and issues they would like to focus on, if elected. The candidates also shared their views on the upcoming referendum, a proposed boundary stipulation and inter-municipal agreement between the Town of Lisbon and the village of Sussex.
Brahm
If reelected, Brahm has several areas of focus.
“I am very engaged in our incorporation process,” he said, noting his knowledge of the process, as well as the criteria considered by the state for granting the incorporation and parties involved in the process at the local and state levels.
“My expertise will contribute to the success of this initiative,” Brahm said.
He said he worked for the town for 40 years as an employee for the fire department, as a volunteer with the Lions Sussex Area Service Club and on Lisbon’s special projects like the 911 Memorial.
“I am dedicated to this community; I know Lisbon’s past and its great possible future,” Brahm said.
Quinn
Quinn said she decided to run for office because her children are grown and on their own. She said that she will provide a new perspective to town government for area residents.
“Local government needs to be responsive to the people. I will bring solid conservative values to Lisbon and a fresh eye to the board,” Quinn said.
Brahm
Areas of focus for the next term for Brahm include the adoption of a long-term plan to be handed forward to the new village government.
“We need to see that the natural revenue growth we are experiencing from new construction be directed first to basic services. We need to expand the fire and rescue staff and police protection,” he said.
Brahm also emphasized building and maintaining safe roads to handle extra traffic in the area, working toward a joint fire district shared by neighboring communities, and updating the emergency operation plan.
He also listed researching upgrading the utility infrastructure in areas experiencing numerous power outages, as well as developing a program with the county and Department of Natural Resources to “safely reduce and protect the wildlife in our neighborhoods.”
Quinn
If elected, Quinn said she would focus on growth in a balanced fashion.
She named “smart growth, a balance between our natural rural beauty and both commercial and residential growth,” as an area of attention.
Quinn said she has an emphasis on community agreement regarding the town’s incorporation process.
“The pending incorporation will have longtime repercussions for all Lisbon residents. Total transparency and community buy-in is important,” she said.
Brahm
Regarding the inter-municipal agreement, Brahm said such agreements are “a positive force in accomplishing the town’s incorporation process.”
“The agreements are also negotiated with the best outcomes in mind for the communities involved,” he said, noting his view that the agreements promote planned growth, sharing services and cooperation, all within state guidelines.
Quinn
On the referendum question, Quinn referenced community opinion. “I am interested in the opinions of the citizens of Lisbon,” she said.
