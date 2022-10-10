WAUKESHA — Two stabbing incidents were reported in Waukesha late Saturday night.
In the first incident, two victims reported being at a bar located on The Strand in Waukesha when a fight started inside the bar. Bar staff quickly moved all patrons outside. Both victims reported being outside the establishment when they were allegedly stabbed by an unknown person. The injuries are non-life threatening, according to City of Waukesha police.
Also Saturday night, Waukesha police were dispatched to the area of the Hope Center, 502 N. East Ave., for a man reporting he was mugged and stabbed. Officers located the victim along the sidewalk across the street from the Hope Center. The victim was found to have injuries consistent with being stabbed. The injuries sustained are non-life threatening. Police said they are actively following up to verify the details of the incidents and the identity of the suspect(s). Both appear to be isolated incidents and there is no known threat to the public. The investigation is still open and active.
Police said the two incidents are not connected.