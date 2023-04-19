WAUKESHA — Two people in a car were seriously injured in a two-car crash at 1:43 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 164/59 and East Racine Avenue, according to Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann.
The Waukesha Police and Fire Departments responded and quickly provided lifesaving measures to the occupants of the vehicle and transported them to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for advanced care. Two people in one of the vehicles received serious injuries. The other was treated and released from the scene.
The investigation is still ongoing. Investigators are continuing to work with citizen witnesses as to the cause of the crash.
“We can confirm that a vehicle was traveling southbound on Hwy 59/164 and the other vehicle was traveling westbound on E. Racine Ave when the crash occurred. Our Major Crash Task Force is leading the investigation in partnership with the Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit,” Baumann said. The area of Highway 164/59 and East Racine Ave. was closed for some time.