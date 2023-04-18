WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Fire Department was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Les Paul Parkway (WI-164) and Racine Avenue on Tuesday afternoon shortly before 2 p.m.
The Waukesha Police Department asks residents to avoid the area. While northbound WI-164 is open, the southbound lanes of WI-164 are closed starting at Broadway. Racine Avenue is closed in both directions at the intersection and eastbound traffic is being rerouted at Roberta Avenue.
Several people were transported to an area hospital. The condition of all involved is unknown at this time.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.