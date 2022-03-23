MUKWONAGO — Mukwonago residents will see two names on the ballot this year for the village president seat. Incumbent Fred Winchowky’s seat will be challenged by Trustee Roger Walsh.
The two candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman. Each candidate’s response was limited to 100 words.
What made you decide to run for the village president seat and what makes you a good fit?
Winchowky: I worked for our Village for over 39 years in the Police Department. I have been village president for the last 11 years. I have seen a lot of changes during the last 50 years. I have experienced where we have been and what changes we are doing now. Growth and change is difficult; like aging it isn’t always easy. We have a strong and vibrant community that respects its past, but looks to move forward to its future. I would like to continue to contribute to that future. I will do what is necessary to keep moving us forward.
Walsh: I’m running for village president because actions should speak louder than words. My neighbors and I learned an important Civics 101 lesson in 2017. Democracy suffers without public participation, transparency, accountability, collaboration, competition, and public trust. Non-partisan local politics is a great place for those words to mean something. I want to take +20 years of public service and 40 years of small local business experience to the next level. I have a proven track record on increasing public comment opportunities, fiscal restraint, and paving the way to new leadership.
If elected, what would your priorities be? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Winchowky: If re-elected I would continue to work to update public buildings, like our innovative library and museum. I would work to update our parks by improving playing fields, restrooms and planting trees. I would meet with businesses. Ask them what our village is doing right and what we are doing wrong. Ask what we can do to help their business be more successful. What needs they may have in the future. My main priority would be to continue the programs that maintain what we have: repair broken sidewalks, replace dead trees, repair streets, crosswalks and multi-use trails for pedestrian safety.
Walsh: Priorities:
■ Balanced village leadership that builds public trust, delivers the best quality services and continues to increase public participation
■ Reducing village debt responsibly
■ Resolving the DeBack Drive lawsuit Priority one covers a lot of ground.
We need fact-based decisions that are open to public scrutiny. Like any business, there are personnel and budget challenges that directly impact municipal services.
The village has a AA bond rating but 2021 brought us 14% closer to the debt ceiling. 2022 is projected higher.
The DeBack Drive legal stalemate is costly and unresolved. It affects the Maple Center development approved in 2019.
What kinds of development, if any, would you like to see in the Village?
Winchowky: I would like to see a good mix of businesses. People are always looking for more convenient places to shop. We need small shops, with a variety of options: books, gifts, clothing and such. Also, I hear we need more restaurants. We currently are fortunate to have a great group of restaurants; however, people seem to want even more options for family dining. Our housing study showed we still need more affordable housing. Starter homes are in demand. Lastly, we need to continue to expand our businesses and manufacturing to help share the costs of village services in the future.
Walsh: Village development should be based on proactive balanced growth. Balanced growth means development that objectively considers benefits and quality of life for all parties. Are the Plan Commission and Village Board consistent with the big picture public good? I’d like to see more Pay-Go public/private partnership proposals. The current trend is increased private skin in the game for risk and taxpayer payback. Relying on free market intervention like eminent domain isn’t good policy. Following a comprehensive plan with reasonable professional design standards for infill projects and development that “fit” the community is better government.
