WAUKESHA — A widow who lost her husband to suicide is using her strongest tool — her voice — to impact change.
Amanda Rae Button’s husband, Christopher Button, was a lieutenant with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office. In July of 2018, Christopher took his own life, leaving Amanda and their then-2-month-old daughter.
In the fall of 2018 in the midst of her grief, she came across a nonprofit called 1sthelp.org. The organization reduces mental health stigma for first responders through education and awareness and assists first responders in their search for healing. The organization also helps those impacted such as loved ones. Button said group members took her under their wings to support her and her daughter through the grieving process.
“I have always been the person to stick up for the underdog. I am a very verbally outspoken person. It is just my nature and who I am. We always joke that was one of the reasons why my husband married me. He was a very soft-spoken person,” Button said.
After some time, Button said, she decided she wanted to share her and Chris’ story. She launched the UnButton the Stigma Facebook page, which has over 3,000 members. It is an online organization aiming to raise awareness of law enforcement and first responder mental health issues, and support families who have also lost a loved one to suicide.
“My goal is to turn it (her Facebook page) into a nonprofit. It is not a nonprofit at this time and it sounds silly but I don’t have the services to offer other than my voice right now,” Button said.
Besides the Facebook page, Button does speaking engagements for 1sthelp.org nationally.
“They give me a huge platform to be able to share my story and volunteer with their organization. My goal is to show the aftermath of what law enforcement/first responder suicide does,” Button said.
Button talks about more rights for people in law enforcement and first responders who lost a loved one to suicide. She mentioned the difference in benefits for spouses of deaths in the line of duty versus deaths by suicide.
“We are cut off and shunned. We are not seen as ‘in the line of duty’ and we are not equal and outcasts. Even though our loss is just as significant and as sudden and tragic. The support is needed,” she said.
Button wants people to see and hear what she continues to go through and be there for people who are in the same situation. She hopes to inspire some type of change to help people just like her.
“I want people to see my face and my daughter’s face and I want them to know the aftermath of what that fatal decision looks like,” Button said.
During the pandemic, she was especially vocal on the Facebook page and started to utilize TikTok to share her thoughts. She receives private messages from people who lost a loved one or have a loved one who is struggling with mental health issues.
Aftermath
In her videos and posts, Button is very raw with emotion.
“Today is a hard day. HE chose to leave, NOT me. Yet I am here to still pick up crumbling pieces he left behind. I can’t simply grieve. I have to pick myself out of the financial ruin he left. I had good credit, financial stability. He took that to the grave too. There is so much more after suicide that no one sees or hears about,” she wrote in an October post.
Button said a death is not only about the person but a loss of so much more. She added if something happened to her, their daughter would be an orphan.
“This is something that goes through my mind every single day,” Button said.
After her husband died, Button had to turn in their leased car and show a death certificate. She was told it would be a mark on her credit score for several years. She is unable to secure a car loan for a new car.
Recently she was in a car accident where her car was totaled. Her friend, who also lost a loved one to law enforcement/ first responder suicide, put up a GoFundMe to try to help her. The GoFundMe can be found at https://rb.gy/mzsbti.
“Due to financial hardships related to her husband’s suicide, it is not possible for her to secure a car loan at this time. I want to help them lighten this burden because they have been through so much,” the GoFundMe said.
The person who died was Button’s best friend, who helped her deal with losing Chris.
“He was my husband’s partner. He just passed away on Aug. 6 in the same way as Chris. These are things you will never hear about because they are not talked about. That is why I’m here. To make people hear about. Their lives mattered just as much,” she said.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/unbuttonthestigma.