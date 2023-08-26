Military Experience: Served in the Navy from 2004-2008. Was stationed onboard the USS Howard DDG-83, which was homeported out of San Diego, California. Did one deployment off the coast of Iraq from September 2006 to March 2007 as part of the Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) Team. While deployed, he personally boarded 62 vessels to protect the oil platforms. He got out of the military as a TM2 (Torpedoman’s Mate, 2 nd Class).

Education: WCTC for Welding and Metal Fabrication (2015), CDA Technical Institute for Commercial Dive School (2015), Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service for Explosive & Ordnance Training (2018), Remote EMT Training (2018), Diver Medic Training at the Divers Institute of Technology (2018).

Ditkof’s adventures, by the numbers

2 – The number of bases Ditkof has worked on in Antarctica. There are about 70 bases in total from 30 different countries.

5 – The number of world oceans Ditkof has been in.

7 – The number of continents Ditkof has visited.

30 – The weight (in pounds) of Ditkof’s diving helmet.

30 – The average depth (in feet) of Ditkof’s dives in the continental United States.

50 – The number of states Ditkof has visited.

70 – The percentage of commercial divers who drop out of the profession within the first few years.

100 – The weight (in pounds) of all of Ditkof’s diving gear.

190 – The deepest dive (in feet) Ditkof has ever done. This was in Valdez, Alaska on Sept. 26, 2021.

275 – Ditkof’s record for the second longest dive (in minutes) in the history of the United States Antarctic Program, which equates to 4 hours and 35 minutes.

509 – Ditkof’s longest dive (in minutes), which equates to about 8.5 hours. This dive took place on June 11, 2018, at a depth of 10 feet while he was setting supports for the new pier in St. Petersburg, Florida.

887 – The number of miles Ditkof is from the nearest hospital when he takes jobs in Unalaska, Alaska.