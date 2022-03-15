WAUKESHA — The United for Waukesha Community Fund launched by the Waukesha County Community Foundation and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County has raised over $6.2 million since the attack at the Waukesha Christmas Parade on Nov. 21. How those funds will be disbursed was announced Monday.
The news comes after the application period for available funds for victims closed on Feb. 28. Nearly $6 million of supportive funding will be provided to more than 560 individuals impacted, according to a press release issued by Mueller Communications Monday.
Disbursement Allocations
■ The families of the six people who lost their lives will receive a total of $200,000 each.
■ The 29 claimants who were hospitalized will receive a total of $2,510,000, with individual disbursements depending on the length of hospital stay.
■ The 37 claimants who were injured and treated as outpatients will receive a total of $408,000 with individual disbursements depending on short- or long-term recovery.
■ The 495 claimants who were physically present at the parade will receive a total of $1,712,597 with individual disbursements depending on claimants’ status as a parade participant, spectator or first responder.
■ Additionally, a private foundation that made a generous fund donation requested that part of its gift be allocated to nonprofit organizations directly serving the mental health needs of victims.
Three nonprofit organizations that are serving impacted individuals were also funded, and a 5% fund contingency is being held for unanticipated long-term issues, such as re-hospitalization of victims.
Three organizations will receive a total of approximately $59,400 among them — comprising less than 1% of total funds raised. These organizations include Wisconsin Hero Outdoors, Family Service and Catholic Memorial.
The Waukesha County Community Foundation is administering the United for Waukesha Community Fund for no fee, and the United Way of Greater Milwaukee and Waukesha County has received no funding nor fees from the United for Waukesha Community Fund.
The funds will be distributed directly to eligible people that submitted claims between Dec. 10, 2021 - Feb. 28, 2022. In December, initial disbursement will begin and remaining gifts will be sent via check by certified mail on a rolling basis.
The fund will continue accepting donations through Dec. 31, 2022. Any remaining funds, including new gifts and the five percent contingency outlined above, will be disbursed to claimants based on criteria outlined in the fund protocol, according to the press release.
The distribution plan for the United for Waukesha Community Fund was unanimously approved by the fund’s committee, approving the
allocation of funds to claimants in the following categories: Families of the six people killed; individuals who were physically injured; and individuals who were physically present at the parade including first responders/other medical professionals treating victims of the attack.
Statements
“It was heart-wrenching to hear the experiences of individuals and families recounted in the claim review process, and we can’t begin to imagine the kind of pain so many are working through,” Melissa Baxter, president of the Waukesha County Community Foundation, said in a statement. “While nothing can undo the terrible events of that day, we are in awe of the remarkable engagement and overwhelming show of support from our incredible Waukesha community, and thousands of donors across the world to lift up the victims of the Christmas Parade attack.”
In statements, Mayor Shawn Reilly and Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow spoke of the community support.
Reilly said: “The horrific events of last November will be with our community forever, but as this incredible outpouring of support has illustrated, it will never define our city. Instead, our identity is rooted in an unshakeable commitment to come together and help one another, even in the most inconceivable circumstances, and I am truly grateful for how many people have joined us in that unity.”
Farrow said: “The ways we have seen our community step up and show up over the past several months is truly ‘Waukesha Strong’ in action. We draw strength from one another, and in the wake of unspeakable pain, it's been a privilege to witness the incredible support shown for victims and their families.”
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.