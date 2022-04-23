WAUKESHA — Enhanced safety measures will be in place for large outdoor events and parades during 2022, according to a news release from the city of Waukesha.
“I look forward to continuing our great tradition of community events and parades here in the city of Waukesha.” said Mayor Shawn Reilly in a statement. “I appreciate the efforts of our entire Waukesha team as we review our safety measures and make improvements.”
Attendees of outdoor events and festivals in the city will see Mobile Vehicle Barriers in the future after earlier this month the Common Council unanimously approved the purchase of the equipment.
The decision comes after the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, where a vehicle was driven through crowds at the parade, resulting in six deaths and over 60 people injured.
“MVBs prevent vehicle passage and will be a crucial part of the city’s overall security strategy. New MVBs have been purchased by the city and will be used for parades and events such as Friday Night Live in downtown Waukesha,” the city said.
The city will be creating a set, closed perimeter around the area where an event will be held. For parades, one route has been designed that will be used for all future parades held in the city, including the upcoming Memorial Day Parade and 4th of July Parade.
The new parade route was created in collaboration with the Police Department, Public Works Department and Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department to “ensure that residents can still enjoy our traditional parades, while also increasing safety,” the city said.
“We want the public to feel safe coming to city of Waukesha events,” said Police Chief Dan Thompson in a statement. “While we can never prevent every type of criminal activity, we are doing our best to make sure the events are as safe as possible.”
Based on the parade location, the city will be using a combination of MVBs and vehicles to secure a perimeter around the parade route. As each parade date approaches, the city will communicate to the public the times the perimeter will be in effect.
