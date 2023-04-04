DELAFIELD — Incumbent Jacquelyn Valde beat out challenger Paul D. Murphy for the District 3 seat on the Common Council.
Valde won with 221 votes, or 59.9 percent of the total, and Murphy had 147 votes, or 39.8 percent of the total.
There was one vote for a write-in candidate taking up 0.3 percent of the total.
Valde told The Freeman that District 3 is the “Heart of Delafield” and that she has worked hard to give a voice to the people most directly impacted by proposals in the city.
Valde has been on the council for 10 years and advocates for fiscal conservatism and “sensible, sustainable development.”
Results are unofficial until canvassed.
