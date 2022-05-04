WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Farmers Market said some of their vendors are finding it challenging to hire summer employees. One vendor is Simon’s Garden, a long-time vendor at the market, which has decided not to sell items there this year.

Spring kickoff starts with farmers markets, Art Crawl WAUKESHA — Despite chilly weather, vendor issues and road construction hiccups, the Waukesha Farmers Market will begin on Saturday, at the Wau…

“We don’t have the staff ability to do farmers markets. My son is taking a year off after a few tough farming years with the drought last year and COVID-19. We are just going to concentrate on sales at our retail store,” Chris Simon, owner of Simon’s Gardens, said.

The plant and produce store, 14780 W. Greenfield Ave, is celebrating its 170th year in business.

Simon said he is not the only vendor with staffing issues.

New subscribers: Get 12 weeks of The Freeman print and e-edition for just $30 when you sign up today: https://gmtoday.com/wfpromo

“Everyone has trouble. It’s 40 hours of labor to get a four-hour market,” he said.

If someone is interested in working on Saturday mornings starting this weekend through Oct. 29, come and chat with the management at the Waukesha Farmers Market information booth at the market.