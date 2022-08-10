WAUKESHA — Tom Michalski narrowly defeated Erik Ngutse in the Republican primary for Wisconsin Assembly District 13, winning 50.3% of the vote in Waukesha County, election data shows.

Michalski will face Sarah Harrison (D) in the general election on Nov. 8.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a subscription: Click here

District 13 is located in the eastern portion of Waukesha County, including a very small section of Milwaukee County, and is comprised mostly of Brookfield and Elm Grove. The district’s boundaries changed with 2022 redistricting to include less of Milwaukee County.

Michalski was elected to the Waukesha County Board in 2016 and also is on the Elm Grove Board of Trustees. His priorities in the Assembly are election integrity, support for law enforcement, support for mental health initiatives, local control of schools, as well as bringing a local conservative voice to Madison, his campaign website says.

“When you are deciding who to vote for to represent you in Madison, please consider the pragmatic leadership, experience and values that I will bring to the table. I am a fiscal conservative,” Michalski wrote on Facebook Monday night.

Ngutse, a refugee and survivor of the Rwandan genocide, is a former Boy Scout and soldier in the U.S. Army. His priorities were education reform, support for veterans, lowering income tax, and support for law and order, his campaign website says.

“I’ve heard you, I understand what needs to be fixed, but I can’t do that alone and I need your help today,” Ngutse said in a video on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

Campaign finance data shows that Michalski raised $13,113, $10,000 of which was from himself and Ngutse raised $11,462, including $1,000 from Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls.

The District 13 seat is currently held by Rep. Sara Rodriguez, the only Democrat elected from Waukesha County to Madison. Rodriguez is not running for re-election this year; rather she campaigned for lieutenant governor, winning the primary on Tuesday.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed.

Waukesha County vote totals:

Candidate # of votes % of votes Tom Michalski 4,800 50.3% Erik Ngutse 4,713 49.2% Write in 22 0.2% Total Votes 9,535

12% of Waukesha County precincts

<< Back to main election results page