MENOMONEE FALLS — The Village Board will discuss the library budget during its meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday in Menomonee Falls Village Hall, Room 2245, W156-N8480 Pilgrim Road.
On Thursday, Trustees Joel Stueland and Steve Taggart sent a letter to Village Manager Mark Fitzgerald, requesting that items pertaining to the library budget be added to the agenda.
They are:
■ Discussion and possible action regarding Library budget funds entity 220 and 221 as they are agendized and adopted in relation to the overall Village budget approval process.
■ Discussion and possible action directing the Village Manager to allow for an additional budget workshop meeting with the Village Board if necessary.
A May 23 email, which Grass Roots Menomonee Falls obtained via an open records request, revealed that Trustee Brad Jubber and the Village Board are allegedly considering not funding the library. The request from the group came after the Village Board voted 6-1 on May 15 to remove Peggy Haus, Ian Dickmann and James Heiden from the Library Board.
The group uncovered the May 23 email from Amy Schlotthauer, president of the Menomonee Falls Public Library Board of Trustees, to other trustees about statements Jubber made during a meeting with her and Menomonee Falls Public Library Director Jackie Rammer.
Jubber said the email misquoted him and “mischaracterized our conversation.”
The email discussed double taxation which meant if the library doesn’t meet the standards set forth by the Bridges Library System, residents would no longer receive the same level of support from the system.
“The response to this from several Village Board members would be ‘Rather than double-taxing the citizens, we would shut the Menomonee Falls Library down and let the Waukesha Library take liability for this.’ In fact, Brad (Jubber) indicated that at least three Village Board trustees are already planning on not funding the Menomonee Falls Public Library in the future,” Schlotthauer said.
“Amy alleges that ‘Rather than double-taxing the citizens, we [the Village Board] would shut the Menomonee Falls library down.’ Given that false choice between double taxation or no library, I inaccurately responded that we might have to consider such action. Inflation has caused us all to be mindful of our expenses and liabilities, both individually and as a municipality. But, there is a third choice — we can fully fund the library and not get double-taxed,” Jubber said. During the June 6 Village Board meeting residents spoke for over an hour in support of keeping the library open.
Trustee Paul Tadda also stated on the record there was no such plan.
The Freeman asked Schlotthauer for comment.
“In my role as the volunteer president of the Library Board, I am committed to encouraging our community’s love of reading and keeping the Menomonee Falls Library as the wonderful community resource it is. I stand by the accuracy of the summary in my May 23 email. In the time since I sent that email, I have not received any questions or corrections from any board members including Mr. Jubber. Furthermore, I did not file an open records request. I look forward to working with the Village Board to maintain the critical funding needed for the Library,” Schlotthauer said.
Also on the agenda for Monday are the village president’s appointment of Nicole Barker to the Library Board to fill the seat of Ian Dickmann. Also the appointment of Coleen Leahy to the Library Board to fill the seat of Peggy Haas, term to expire in June 2026.