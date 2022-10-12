MUKWONAGO — The village and Town of Mukwonago will have separate referendums on the Nov. 8 general election ballot to exceed their respective tax levies in order to hire more staff, particularly firefighters and police officers.
The town cites an increase in population and service calls but stagnant or decreasing funding as reasoning for the referendum, calling the need for staff critical, town documents show.
A tax levy is a state-imposed cap on the amount of property tax dollars a local government is allowed to collect by law, unless the local government passes a referendum to increase the tax levy.
Town referendum
The Town of Mukwonago is looking to add three firefighters/ paramedics, three police officers, one full-time Department of Public Works (DPW) staff member and one part-time staff member in the clerk/treasurer’s office.
The referendum asks if the town should be allowed to increase its tax levy by 27.78%, or $3,977,511 starting in fiscal year 2023 and for each year going forward. The town estimates that residents will see an increase in property taxes of $278.10 per year, or $5.35 per week, on a home valued at $300,000, according to town documents.
Under state law, the increase for fiscal year 2023 is limited to 1.39%.
The town says that each year the Mukwonago Fire Department, which serves both the village and town, recruits and loses on average 15 part-time staff — a 100% turnover rate —largely due to higher-paying jobs, some of which are at other fire departments. Part-time MFD staff are paid an average of $13.50 on probation and $15 off probation.
Further, the town reports a 19% increase in population from 2000 to 2019, a 600% increase in suicidal calls, 636% increase in disorderly conduct and a 199% increase in overall calls for service. The increase in police officers has been 0%, remaining at six officers since 1998.
Currently the DPW has a superintendent and one crewman and, since adding five subdivisions since 2014, the town says the workload necessitates another employee. Likewise, with a population increasing from 6,868 in 2000 to 8,373 in 2022, the town is looking for a part-time employee in the clerk/treasurer’s office, town documents say. “Staff are facing burnout due to the current demand being placed on them. Without additional support it is likely that numerous existing staff may opt to retire or seek employment elsewhere,” a flyer from the town says.
Village referendum
The village of Mukwonago is looking for funding for six additional firefighter/emergency medical services providers by increasing the village’s tax levy by 10.77%, resulting in a levy of $7,340,511, according to a village document.
The village‘s 2023 levy increase is limited to 4.64% under state law.
A village document says “...both parties intend for this levy increase to take effect only upon the funding for six fire fighters/emergency medical services providers within the Mukwonago Fire Department being approved by both the Town and the Village.”
