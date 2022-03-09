WAUKESHA — After hearing several hours of testimony and arguments on Wednesday, a Waukesha County judge is weighing whether she will order the teen accused of carjacking an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public Library and sexually assaulting her last fall to remain in the juvenile system or be waived into adult court to face criminal charges.
The teen, 14, is not being named by The Freeman unless charges are filed against him in adult court.
The boy has been charged in juvenile court with first-degree sexual assault using a dangerous weapon, armed robbery using force, operating an auto without consent while armed and kidnapping. Within days of the incident, prosecutors filed a request to waive the suspect into adult court, and Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar heard arguments and testimony about it Wednesday.
Among the criteria used to determine whether a juvenile will be waived into adult court are the juvenile's personality and whether he or she has a mental disability, his or her maturity, treatment history and potential for responding to treatment; a juvenile's prior record, if any, as well as motives and attitudes; the type and seriousness of the offense; and adequacy of facilities and services available to care for a juvenile.
Reporters were allowed to attend the hearing, but were instructed to leave the courtroom at several points during the morning testimony when certain sensitive or legally confidential subject areas came up.
The hearing included testimony from three police officers who discussed their encounters with the alleged victim and the teen, and what they told them. They reported the alleged victim who did not attend the hearing reported she was at the book drop at the Waukesha Public Library on Nov. 30 when she saw the youth approach and assumed he was going to help her get her books into the receptacle.
Waukesha police Detective Tim Probst testified that the teen did put the books in the drop box, but then presented a knife and told the alleged victim to get into the passenger seat of her vehicle. The teen drove her vehicle to a lot behind Taco John's where he allegedly tried to sexually assault her. Another officer, Detective Kenny Stucker, said the boy later drove the woman back to an area about a block away from Les Paul Middle School and ordered her out of her car. Probst said the teen threatened to kill the woman if she reported the incident.
After the woman went to the school to summon help, she later retraced the route of the incident with officers. She at first was calm, but later in talking with police she was crying, exhibited difficulty breathing and began hyperventilating and shaking uncontrollably, at which point an ambulance was summoned to take her to a hospital for examination, Probst said.
Stucker said after the woman was dropped off, the teen went home, dropped some items off, and returned to the vicinity to ditch the vehicle, where he was seen by officers and apprehended after short vehicular and foot pursuits. In his home police found a checkbook belonging to the victim, as well as CDs with her name on them, Stucker testified.
Stucker also interviewed the teen, who appeared to understand what was going on around him, but the teen¹s parents were not present for it, he testified.
The teen told him he was walking around in Waukesha, looking for places to apply for work, got near the library, saw the woman with the books, assisted her with the books, then "became enraged," produced a knife from his pocket and ordered the woman to the passenger seat, Stucker testified.
"He advised me he did not sexually assault the victim," Stucker said.
He testified the boy had four municipal violations for which he had been cited. Ostrowski argued that police contacts do not mean the boy has a criminal record; there is no prior finding of delinquency against him.
Arguments against, for waiver
Kevin Tolzman, a social worker with the Waukesha County Department of Health and Human Services, testified that his department was against waiving the teen into adult court, feeling that the state's Serious Juvenile Offender program could adequately meet the boy¹s needs if he is adjudicated a delinquent in the juvenile system.
He said under the SJO, given the charges the boy faces, he could face up to five years of supervision if found delinquent. That supervision could be at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys in Irma, or monitoring in the community, or foster care. But, he said, the SJO is run by the state Department of Corrections, and the county's HHS social workers would have no say over whether a supervision term is shortened, or where the boy is placed if he is put into the SJO.
Waukesha County Assistant District Attorney Edward Bremberger argued for waiving the boy to adult court. He said the sex assault charge carries a five-year maximum of supervision in the juvenile system, where an adult would be subject to up to 40 years of confinement and supervision. The other three counts also carry up to 25 years for adults, but would be limited to the five-year maximum for juveniles.
"It would be inadequate to protect the public if this case were to remain in juvenile court and unduly depreciate the seriousness of the offense," he said. "The ability to supervise this juvenile for the heinous crimes alleged is significantly longer in adult court, which will benefit the public."
Bremberger added the aggravating factors that the alleged crime took place in daylight, in public, against an elderly person weighed in favor of moving the case to adult court.
However, defense attorney Nicole Ostrowski argued the teen should remain in the juvenile system, saying the state failed to show that doing so would be contrary to the boy's best interests. She said the science shows the brain of a 14-year-old child is still developing, with impulsivity at a high, making her client a prime candidate for treatment and supervision. He'd be under supervision as a juvenile to age 19, but if the boy violates those terms he could face more incarceration.
"There is an accountability piece and there's also the protection of the public," she said. "The focus of the juvenile court system focuses on rehabilitation over punishment."
Lazar is expected to issue an oral ruling April 28. She advised reporters before the hearing that if a juvenile is waived to adult court, that person has a right to seek a "reverse waiver" back to the children's court.