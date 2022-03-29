TOWN OF LISBON — Incumbent Jennifer Waltz is running to maintain her At-Large Seat on the Hamilton School Board against newcomer Rachel Ziemer on April 5.
We asked the candidates why they are a good fit for the position, what their priorities would be if elected and more.
What made you decide to run for the school board seat and what makes you a good fit?
Waltz: As the mother of a freshman and junior at Hamilton High School, I am personally invested in our school district and its continued success. With 6 years on the school board, I have valuable experience and insight while realizing there is always more to do in supporting our students and families. My community involvement includes serving on boards, as a service organization member and volunteering. My commitment is evident in my every day actions.
Ziemer: The mask mandates and discussions around CRT and gender pronouns in Hamilton schools made me run for the board. I believe parents should have 100% responsibility on choices pertaining to their kids’ medical freedom and need to know when teachers are asking kids to choose pronouns (he/she). I was tired of the current board not taking the taxpayers seriously, so I will join the board to be the voice of the silent majority.
If elected, what would your priorities be? Of your priorities, which is most important to you?
Waltz: My biggest priority is to each of the 4,980 students in my district. They each deserve an individualized, quality education provided by the best staff. A successful start to our alternative education program at Hamilton High School is important. Supporting our teachers and staff as they work hard each day with every student is a priority to me. Our education system should grow and flex as our children and families do.
Ziemer: First, I will never vote to mask your children and grandchildren. Next, we need to explore our curriculum. It was the best choice at the time, is that still true? Why are some teachers teaching discrimination? Why have test scores fallen since 2016? We have great schools and even greater kids; I will put the focus back on them. Finally, I want to explore special and advanced education; to ensure families’ needs are being met.
Local school board races have taken a political tone. What do you think of this?
Waltz: My focus will remain on the people who make up our great school district. Parents, students, staff and community members are the reason I am running for a school board seat again. I welcome all who are invested in our success to be a part of the process.
Ziemer: Taxpayers yearn for honesty. The past two years have shown that we can no longer take what representatives tell us at face value. One party seeks to Make America Great Again, the other to divide and mask the masses. I want a great America and a great Hamilton district; our kids and grandkids are the future of our country. I will vote for policy that builds up our future.
