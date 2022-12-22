Over a dozen organizations throughout Waukesha County have their doors open for people that need to seek shelter during the extreme cold expected over the next several days.
211 Wisconsin, a site managed by United Way of Wisconsin, lists these locations:
Alice Baker Memorial Library (Eagle)
820 E. Main St., Eagle
Serves all
12621 W. Hampton Ave., Butler
Serves all
500 Genesee St., Delafield
Serves all
Serves all
110 E. Park Ave., Hartland
Serves all
502 N. East Ave., Waukesha
Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Serves all
Serves all
Serves all
Serves all
174 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc
Serves all
Serves all
210 Main Street, Pewaukee
The Pewaukee Public Library allows individuals to come to the facility during regular business hours as a means to stay warm during the winter months and cool during the summer months.
Powers Memorial Library (Palmyra)
Serves all
Open for men seeking daytime relief.Waukesha Public Library
321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha
Note: The library closes at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for the holiday weekend and reopens on Dec. 27.