Over a dozen organizations throughout Waukesha County have their doors open for people that need to seek shelter during the extreme cold expected over the next several days.

211 Wisconsin, a site managed by United Way of Wisconsin, lists these locations:

Alice Baker Memorial Library (Eagle)

820 E. Main St., Eagle

Serves all

Butler Public Library

12621 W. Hampton Ave., Butler

Serves all

Delafield Public Library

500 Genesee St., Delafield

Serves all

Hales Corners Public Library

5635 S. New Berlin Rd., Hales Corners

Serves all

Hartland Public Library

110 E. Park Ave., Hartland

Serves all

Hope Center

502 N. East Ave., Waukesha

Open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Menomonee Falls Library

W156N8480 Pilgrim Rd., Menomonee Falls

Serves all

Mukwonago Public Library

Serves all

Muskego Public Library

W182S8200 Racine Ave., Muskego

Serves all

New Berlin Public Library

15105 West Library Ln., New Berlin

Serves all

Oconomowoc Public Library

174 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc

Serves all

Pauline Haass Public Library (Sussex)

N64W23820 Main St., Sussex

Serves all

Pewaukee Public Library

210 Main Street, Pewaukee

The Pewaukee Public Library allows individuals to come to the facility during regular business hours as a means to stay warm during the winter months and cool during the summer months.

Powers Memorial Library (Palmyra)

100 Taft St., Palmyra

Serves all

Salvation Army of Waukesha

445 Madison St., Waukesha

Open for men seeking daytime relief.

Waukesha Public Library

321 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha

Note: The library closes at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 for the holiday weekend and reopens on Dec. 27.

Tags

Recommended for you