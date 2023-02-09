Waukesha administrator Lahner is finalist for Janesville city manager

WAUKESHA — Kevin Lahner, Waukesha city administrator, is one of four finalists for city manager in Janesville.
Lahner responded to The Freeman with the following comment on Wednesday: “Any potential career move is a major personal and family decision. I look forward to speaking with the City Council and community about the position in the near future,” Lahner said.
In a special meeting on Monday, the Janesville City Council identified four finalists for the city manager position. Besides Lahner are Scott Feldt, county administrator of Kewaunee County; George Koczwara, village manager of the village of Orland Park, Illinois; and Todd Wolf, former city administrator of Sheboygan.
The City Council has invited these candidates to participate in a series of interviews and selection activities on March 2 and 3. This process includes a community reception with the finalists, which will be held on March 2, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rotary Botanical Gardens. Attendees will have the chance to ask questions, discuss topics of interest, and provide feedback on the finalists.
Lahner was hired in 2015. He came to Waukesha after seven years as Burlington’s city administrator. He has a total of 14 years in local government management experience, including serving as director of governmental relations for the Town of Flower Mound and the city of Keller, both in Texas.
A Waukesha hiring committee cited Lahner’s experience in downtown redevelopment and his involvement of citizens in Burlington’s budget process among the reasons for recommending him.