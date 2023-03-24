WAUKESHA — Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne’s request to remove GPS monitoring requirements while his case is pending was approved by a judge Thursday.
Payne, 39, is charged with one count each of felony child abuse and disorderly conduct as a criminal complaint said his ex-girlfriend reported Feb. 5 that Payne struck her 8-year-old daughter. The woman said she and Payne were in an argument and she asked him to leave her residence. The woman alleged Payne had “clearly been drinking, and she did not want alcohol in her household.” The woman threatened to call police to get Payne to leave, when he went to a hallway and struck the girl, causing the girl to cry; the woman called police and Payne left. The woman showed police a photo she took of her daughter, which showed a red imprint about the size of an adult hand, and the girl’s left thigh was still reddened when an officer saw it, the complaint said.
Payne’s request to remove GPS monitoring was denied by a court commissioner last month. Payne requested a substitution of judge, and the new judge assigned, Michael Maxwell, approved the removal of GPS monitoring Thursday. A supervising agent at Wisconsin Correctional Services sent a letter to the court March 14 advising that Payne’s residence is within a “buffer zone” WCS uses to advise when a party is getting close to an “exclusion zone.” On March 13, an indication was received that Payne was within the exclusion zone “due to the residence being so close to the established zone,” But a review the next morning showed it to be what the letter said was a “drift point and not a violation of the restricted zone.”
Given those GPS issues, Payne’s compliance on bail to this point, and the alleged victim’s not opposing the removal, defense attorney Peter Wolff said he renewed the request, which Melvin granted. The other conditions of bond — absolute sobriety, no possession of dangerous weapons or knives, no contact with the alleged victims and not going within a quarter-mile of them — remain in place. Payne is due in court again May 1.