WAUKESHA — Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne entered a plea agreement Thursday that saw him convicted in a case originally charged as but downgraded from felony charges and resulting in his being sentenced to a year of probation after he struck one of his girlfriend’s children last February.
Payne, 40, had been charged with felony child abuse causing bodily harm and disorderly conduct but entered a plea of no contest to a count of simple battery and a plea of guilty to the DC count as a result of a plea agreement offered by the state.
The charges stemmed from a Feb. 6 incident where Payne was at his girlfriend’s home and she asked him to leave after observing he’d been drinking. Assistant District Attorney Molly Schmidt said Payne’s “response to this was he refused to leave, he began insulting her, making comments about her weight and how she is as a mother; he called her insulting names and at some point attempted to lift her shirt to expose her stomach to further embarrass her.”
The woman’s two daughters, then 8 and 11, were present. Schmidt said the girls tried to intervene, yelling at him to get him to stop, and Payne followed the younger one into a hallway and struck her on a leg “quite forcefully” — so much so that the mother photographed the area that showed a welt in the shape of a handprint, and a police officer also observed the redness, Schmidt said.
“Moreover Mr. Payne is somebody who was a boyfriend of the child’s mother, would never be somebody legally entitled to physical discipline under the law, but even if he were nothing about this encounter even resembles what would be proper or reasonable physical discipline. This was a child who’d been trying to intervene and protect her mother who was being verbally abused by the defendant and he struck her, he was intoxicated, he was enraged and he used far too much force.”
Schmidt outlined Payne’s “limited” prior record, which includes a 2009 case of battery and a related case of bail jumping — both cases involved alcohol, court records show — which were resolved as fines instead of criminal charges, as well as two offenses of operating while intoxicated. She said the record shows there are prior struggles with alcohol, but there’s been no previous probation. She requested a probation term of a year, with conditions of absolute sobriety and no physical discipline of any children.
Defense attorney Peter Wolff said he wished the girlfriend would have attended Thursday’s hearing, as he’d been in contact with her and she herself learned there was more to what occurred.
“She did subsequently learn that her daughter had kicked Mr. Payne in the genitals and his swatting her was a reaction to that and it was as he was ... trying to walk out the door and I think that’s reflected in large part on how this matter has been resolved,” Wolff said. “These kids treat Mr. Payne as a father figure. I know that the Victim A and Mr. Payne have talked about going through couples counseling. They are still together and still a very positive relationship.”
He said Payne understands he has some issues with alcohol and has completed a course of counseling address that as well as anger management. He said the original order prohibiting Payne from any contact with the family was modified to say no violent contact with them, with which he’s complied. He added Payne has been “regularly engaged in community service throughout Waukesha. He volunteers all over,” has coached youth and high school sports, was a Boy Scout parent and has given 12 years of service to Waukesha.
Payne thanked Waukesha County Circuit Judge J. Arthur Melvin III for modifying the no-contact order to allow him to be with the family a lot earlier than the process would have allowed.
“It’s a big deal for me. I’ve raised these children now for almost the better half of 5 1/2 years. I love them very much. I would never in my life try to intentionally harm any of them,” Payne said. “Through this whole experience I’ve learned how to become a better parent, a better person, and I think that I’ve achieved that and I am going to constantly strive for that.”
He encouraged the judge to “look at my past and my character and what I’ve done and judge me by that.”
Melvin credited Payne for completing counseling, but said he believed a probation sentence was warranted to reinforce efforts to change behaviors as they relate to alcohol and anger management. He also reminded Payne there is a proper time and place for disciplining children.
“Broadly, the risk to the community I think is also limited as this is a family issue. However, of course strained family issues become the community’s issues when those folks need to engage in counseling or perhaps themselves act up,” Melvin said. “I understand the argument of Mr. Wolff and that is ... you were reacting to the actions of a child. You had been perhaps assaulted and you felt the need to defend yourself or to make it known that such touching is inappropriate. Obviously as an adult and as the father figure that you claim to be you know there’s right ways and wrong ways of doing it. ... Your decision-making was impaired by your intoxication.”
Melvin asked Payne what his current relationship is with alcohol.
“Nothing,” Payne replied.
“Is that your intent for the rest of your life?” Melvin asked.
“I would really like to achieve that, yes,” Payne said.
Melvin suggested Payne avail himself of peer-supported counseling as well, to gain support and strategies for addressing chemical abuse issues. Melvin imposed a year of probation, with conditions of absolute sobriety, no violent contact with the family, no frequenting of bars, taverns or liquor stores, and no physical discipline of any children. He left open the possibility that the probation term could be ended early if the agent requests it. Should Payne fail on probation, he faces 59 days in the county Huber facility.
Payne hurriedly left court without comment, other than to say, “I love Waukesha.”
Payne was elected to the Common Council in April 2013, and was reelected last year. His term expires in April 2025. A felony conviction would have required him to leave the post.
Wolff later said he believed the resolution of the case does not impact Payne’s ability to serve on the Common Council, and from the talks he’s had with Payne, “nothing in our conversations led me to believe he would be resigning.”