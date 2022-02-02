WAUKESHA — The rezoning of commercial land to become residential land at the corner of Saylesville and River Roads has seen opposition in the community, including over 280 signatures collected in opposition to the project on an online petition that was started by Alderman Frank McElderry.
The Plan Commission reviewed the proposed rezoning at a meeting last week. Commissioners approved a motion to amend the proposed land use from Commercial Use to High Density Residential Use. They also approved a rezoning request from a B-5 Community Business District to a RM3 Multi-Family Residential District. The items are expected to be brought before the Common Council in two weeks.
The approvals are the first steps toward a proposed residential development on the vacant land south of the intersection of Saylesville Road and River Road by developer Cardinal Capital. The 72-unit apartment project, which would be located across from Waukesha West High School, went before the Common Council in September as conceptual plans, which saw both opposition and approval from council members, but no formal action.
Since that meeting, Cardinal Capital is pursuing the residential development for the site. Conceptual drawings of the development show a three-story building utilizing a flat roof, according to city documents.
Discussion
At last week’s Plan Commission meeting, Principal Planner Doug Koehler read over 10 public comments in opposition to the project submitted by residents. The public comments listed a variety of concerns, including the potential burden the apartments would have on the school, the potential for additional traffic issues, the height of the building and more.
A representative with Cardinal Capital went before the commission, addressing the concerns. McElderry also spoke before the commission, stating he’s been heavily involved with the project and he’s heard from many constituents who are against it.
At the meeting, Alderman Jack Wells said he would be more sympathetic to constituents if the Plan Commission had not recently heard an equal outcry from residents against a proposed coffee shop on the land over the summer. A proposal for a Biggby Coffee on a portion of the land saw little support by the Plan Commission after many residents appeared to provide public comment in opposition to the commercial development on the land in June and July. At that time, Mayor Shawn Reilly said a residential rezoning may be a better use of the land.
“Constituents were just as concerned about traffic and the character of the neighborhood,” Wells said. “I can sympathize with the fact that they want that land to stay the way it is when they purchased their property, but the city can’t afford to let that space just remain green for the next 50 years to appease that.”
Commissioner Joan Francoeur said she has seen few commercial proposals for the property throughout her time as commissioner, and prior to that, as an alderwoman.
“The residents there were very concerned about what is the aesthetic and what’s going to be the development around them and near them, so I’ve been sensitive to that from the beginning,” she said. “All of the things that have transpired that tried to develop that property and tried to do it in the spirit of the people who live there have been unsuccessful.”
Ultimately, Francoeur also said residential development is the best use of the land.
Petition
McElderry created the online petition Monday, available to view at https://bit.ly/3L21KEx.
“I did speak at the commission expressing our concerns,” he said. “A large number of constituents have contacted me, I mean hundreds of them, and they’re not in favor of changing the zoning to multi-use residential … I’m for development; however, the community, the constituents, have a say of what should be placed in different locations. We already have a residential development being put up on River Valley Road, which is less than a mile from this location.”
McElderry said he also questions how aggressive the city has been in seeking commercial proposals for the land.
“It’s set for the council meeting Feb. 17,” he said. “I’m hoping that (the petition) reminds the council that we work with the city with developing land for the betterment of the city; however, the constituents are the city and their needs (have to) be heard,” he said. “If we don’t push back from time to time to get a better outcome then we’re basically rubber-stamping things.”
Koehler confirmed with The Freeman Tuesday that a public hearing on the item is planned to take place at the Thursday, Feb. 17 Common Council meeting.