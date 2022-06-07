WAUKESHA — The city of Waukesha started a new Homeowner Rehab Loan Program to improve the appearance of the city’s affordable, aging housing stock — offering loans of up to $25,000 with zero interest, according to the city’s website.
Launched this year, the program offers homeowners loans for exterior repairs, mechanical upgrades, energy efficiency improvements, interior renovations and additions, code compliance updates and waterproofing.
The city website says this program is an incentive for reinvestment in central city neighborhoods. This program is an addition to other grant and loan programs for building and facility improvements such as loans for landlords and grants for downtown businesses.
To be eligible, the home must be at least 50 years old and at or below the city’s median assessed home value of $227,800; likewise, an applicant’s household income must be at or below the county’s median income level, the loan application says.
Payback requirements depend on the applicant’s household income. If the applicant makes 81-100% of the median county income, the loan will be paid back over 10 years at zero interest. If the applicant makes less than 80% of the median county income, he or she will have the option to pay back over 10 years or make a deferred payment when one decides to transfer or refinance the property.
The application outlines a six-step process from an initial consultation to loan repayment. For specific questions, contact the Community Development Department at 262-524-3550.