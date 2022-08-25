WAUKESHA — President Joe Biden’s plans to tackle student loan debt was met with mixed reactions from some Waukesha County residents.
Amanda Schumacher is a taxpayer who repaid her student loans and is in favor of Biden’s plans. She attended Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Thanks to her parents, she was able to live at home rent-free while she paid off her loans. The Mukwonago native said it was hard to find a full-time job out of school with no experience.
“My first full-time salary job out of college (after a year plus looking, working full-time hours at a minimum wage job, and taking on an unpaid internship to get some more experience on my resume) was not enough to cover rent and loan payments, so I lived with my parents for a couple years and threw most of my checks at my loan payments (I’m fortunate that my loan amount was less than $20K, thanks to aid and scholarships, and I was able to pay it off in three years).”
Schumacher said not everyone has the same situation she had and “with rising rent costs, if someone isn’t making enough to cover the bare essentials I don’t want them to go further in debt.”
She agreed people making under a certain amount should be eligible for student loan forgiveness or if the individual is pursuing a career in a field in desperate need of workers. Schumacher added there is a need for better financial literacy in schools and promoting and promoting apprenticeships and trade schools as an alternative to college.
“I’d love to see better communication and resources about community colleges or taking college courses in high school shared with students. This also needs to be a part of the conversation,” she said.
Reducing need for student loans
Lori DeKeyser of Oconomowoc remembers struggling as a college student.
“I like the the zero percent interest idea or at least cheap interest like 1-3%. I’m old and college was much cheaper back in the day and we had more federal grant money available for upper lower class families,” she said.
Dekeyser said she worked three summer jobs starting at age 14 and didn’t have a car or a cellphone growing up.
“In college I worked 20+ hrs a week and managed to do it with minimal debt but I slept in the tiny dorm and ate only the cafeteria food. As an adult my husband and I did without cable, new cars, vacations and he did extra work on the side to be able to provide a debt-free education for our kids, plus our kids worked too,” she said.
She said she could understand “from our perspective and the millions of hours of sacrifice and work and juggling for college how some people can get angry over wiping out school debt. I’d rather see tuition and fees and room and board reduced so it’s reachable for all with a few sacrifices and part-time jobs.”
Other county residents respond
Emily Cruz, who described herself as a “former student, full-time worker and taxpayer” on The Freeman’s Facebook page, added that that she’s “currently waiting to find out if the remainder of my loans have been forgiven after 15 years.
“That extra money would allow my family a lot of extra freedom each month,” she said. “I just don’t understand why everyone gets so upset about this opportunity for people struggling to keep up with it.”
Eric W. Kent, also on Facebook, said he’s “all for personal responsibility,” adding that his first job out of school paid $7.25 per hour.
“And that was this century,” he said. “So I was paying loans back until I was 36.
“That said, I’m all for using our tax dollars in a manner that will benefit society at large. And this would increase discretionary spending from key demographics.”
Like Dekeyser, Kent said he wants something done to make college more affordable.
“Let’s figure out how to prevent student loans from being necessary,” he said. “An educated society benefits us all and is in the national interest.”
Nathan Schacht has student loans but thinks Biden’s plans are absurd.
“I took out loans and I should pay them back. If they want to forgive loans, forgive VA loans. They earned the debt forgiveness more than I have,” he said.
Nikki Fekete said she and her husband also agreed about paying back student loans.
“We just took out a loan for our daughter’s education. We took those loans, we owe that money, no one else,” Fekete said.