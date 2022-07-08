WAUKESHA — It has been a long road for the Waukesha Blazers since the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Many players and families are still dealing with what they witnessed, felt, and lost. Jackson Sparks, a member of the Blazers, died at 8 years old as a result of injuries he received in the attack at the Nov. 21 parade, which also killed five others and injured over 60 people. The Blazers will recognize all those impacted by the tragedy with the inaugural Waukesha Blazers “Safe at Home” Memorial Tournament, starting today and continuing through Sunday.
The Blazers will host 54 teams from the state across seven age divisions. The tournament will feature over 60 games played at nine local fields over three days. They will be at Sunset Park, William Oliver Park, and Banting Park.
There will be raffles and other fun activities. The Jackson Sparks Foundation has graciously stepped up to sponsor a skills competition, including fun, food, and festivities.
The tournament still needs volunteers. Those interested in volunteering can visit https://www.facebook.com/WaukeshaBlazers.
The Waukesha Blazers is a community-based organization providing opportunities for young athletes to participate in select baseball and softball at affordable prices. All proceeds from the tournament will be used to support its over 280 youth athletes. Specifically, tournament proceeds will be used to further opportunities for its athletes for winter indoor training, uniforms, and outdoor practice and game fields.
Jeff Rogers, president of the Waukesha Blazers, said the memorial tournament will recognize families within the organization along with all of those in the community who were who were directly impacted by the Waukesha Parade tragedy.
“A lot of the Blazers families were impacted. We had over 18 kids in the parade, Jackson (Sparks) being one of them,” Rogers said.
“There were also five or six coaches at the parade and many people watching the parade.”
Opening old wounds, finding comfort
The Highland Park mass shooting on the 4 of July has opened wounds.
“Through social media I have seen a few Blazer families who said it was bringing back horrible memories and they were trying to keep their kids sheltered from the news coverage,” Rogers said.
Rogers added it has been over six months since the Christmas parade happened and some kids have been able to move past it. However, it also brought back the horrors of that day, such as empty streets and items left behind.
“It brought that back, unfortunately,” he said.
The ongoing message the team wants to get out there is the baseball community has brought healing to many people.
“Finding comfort that the sport brings people together, the happiness outweighs the sad,” Rogers said.
The outreach from the people in the baseball community, and from all over the world, has been outstanding, Rogers said.
The Blazers jerseys have a patch for Jackson Sparks, his number 23 on the left arm sleeve. One Little League team told Rogers they have “Sparks” on their uniforms, with “Waukesha Strong” on one sleeve and “Never Forget Jackson” on the other.
Just through the tournament, there have been over 40 sponsors who stepped up to help.
“We didn’t have to work very hard to seek their help. Overall healing is the message we want,” Rogers said.
Rogers added if people want to help, he suggests donating to the Jackson Sparks Foundation, with whom the Blazers have partnered.
“Making baseball dreams come to true for other children is an amazing cause,” he said.
The Blazers are hoping to get sponsorships for the annual memorial tournament and other programs like their Memorial Fund Scholarship — a new scholarship program aimed at students pursuing a postsecondary education with a passion for community involvement.
“Our mission is to let as many kids play the great game of baseball and softball as possible,” Rogers said.
For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/WaukeshaBlazers.