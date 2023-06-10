WAUKESHA - Waukesha Police were called to a house on the 1900 block of Tallgrass Circle Friday night at 9:19 p.m. for a burglary in progress, according to Joe Hendricks, a lieutenant with the Waukesha Police Department.

A resident called the communication center because subjects had broken into the house and the caller could hear someone rummaging through things downstairs.

Responding officers located a vehicle leaving the area of the call. When the suspects saw the police vehicle, they exited the vehicle and ran through backyards of the neighborhood.

Police established a perimeter and a K9 search team exhausted its efforts in attempting to locate the suspects.

Police confirmed the house was burglarized. Suspects forced entry through a window. The scene was processed for evidence and a vehicle was recovered.

The Waukesha Police Criminal Investigations Division is actively following up on leads.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact: Detective Jay Carpenter at (262) 524-3812.

