Waukesha, Chamber begin planning 2022 Christmas Parade

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Chamber of Commerce and the city of Waukesha have begun planning for the 2022 Christmas Parade, with enhanced safety measures in place and the theme of “Peace on Earth.”
The news comes after the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy last year, where Darrell Brooks is accused of driving a vehicle through crowds of people at the parade, killing six and injuring over 60 people.
According to a city press release, enhanced safety measures will be in place for large city events and parades. One enhanced safety measure is the utilization of Mobile Vehicle Barriers (MVBs) set up around the parade route to prevent vehicular access in the pedestrian area. MVBs are also used at other events, such as Friday Night Live in downtown Waukesha.
The city will also have a set, closed perimeter around the event area. For parades, one route has been designed that will be used for all future parades held by the city.
“I look forward to continuing our great tradition of community events and parades here in the city of Waukesha,” Mayor Shawn Reilly said in a statement. “I appreciate the efforts of our entire Waukesha team as we review our safety measures and make improvements.”
In a statement, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said they want city residents to feel safe attending events.
“While we can never prevent every type of criminal activity, we are doing our best to make sure the events are as safe as possible,” he said.
The new parade route starts on the west end of Cutler Park on Wisconsin Avenue, travels to West Main Street, and loops back down along North Barstow Street and back to Cutler Park on the east end.
Waukesha Chamber of Commerce Director Rob Hoverman said they started planning for the parade in April this year, which is much earlier compared to when they started planning in the past.
Hoverman said the route is slightly smaller this year.
“Overall, I think we feel pretty good about it,” he said. “It still keeps the parade route in the heart of downtown near most of the businesses that were already near the parade in the past.”
Hoverman said the Chamber has been in communication with the city regarding “lessons learned” from the 4th of July Parade, as the new parade route was utilized for that parade as well.
“We may need to limit the number of participants that can attend, just because of the size of the parade, don’t have the exact numbers but I know in the past it’s been up above 100 participants, and at that point the parade gets quite lengthy,” he said.
In addition, the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce has partnered with TMJ4 to broadcast the parade live. In the past, the city has streamed the parade on their public station, but TMJ4 will be sharing the stream with the city this year.
“I think as a community everyone really came together in a way that you hope everyone would after such an event,” he said. “The Waukesha Strong really is telling about the community. We need to come together, be together, we need to know one another and be vigilant for each other.”
Hoverman said he believes people will come to the parade to prove they haven’t been scared away.
“At the same time, while some people are going to be fearful or apprehensive to come down, some business owners will be as well,” Hoverman said. “There’s nothing wrong with that either.”
