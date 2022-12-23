WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Parade Memorial Commission is on track to dedicate both parade memorials on time — the Main Street memorial in November 2023 and the Grede Park memorial in November 2024.
The parade memorial fund has received donations from over 300 donors representing 31 states and Canada, according to Rebecca Pederson with the city of Waukesha.
“Numerous individuals are stepping up to make contributions to the fund, which is wonderful to see,” Pederson said.
Some larger donations include $50,000 from Citizens Bank, $15,000 from Generac, $10,000 from Century Fence Company, $10,000 from Northwestern Mutual, $5,000 from Meijer and $5,000 from Couri Insurance.
Pederson said that the commission is anticipating more pledged funds will be announced in the new year, in addition to donations of materials and labor.
Recently, the Waukesha South Band Boosters made an $8,000 donation to the fund after they held a cookie sale earlier this month. Last year, the Waukesha South Band was one of the groups marching in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.
“We came up with the idea purely out of our wish to say ‘thank you’ because we were shown just so much grace and support,” said Mindy Pittman, co-president of the Waukesha South Band Boosters.
The group held its annual cookie walk where they sold cookies donated from families and businesses. This year, all proceeds were going toward the parade memorial, and within an hour and a half, all the cookies were sold out.
“We’ve been amazed with the community support,” said Veronica Ciszek, the other co-president of the Waukesha South Band Boosters. “It was a great fundraiser, a big success.”
In addition to selling cookies, visitors also could decorate cookies, visit with Santa and win raffles. The community was also invited to decorate a heart ornament that was placed on the Waukesha South Band’s float for this year’s Christmas parade.
The band boosters have challenged other businesses to raise funds.
The two memorials will cost around $1.5 million in total.
Managed by the Waukesha County Community Foundation, donations to the memorial fund can be made online at https://bit.ly/wccfparadefund, or by mailing a check to the Waukesha County Community Foundation, Attn. Parade Memorial Fund, 2727 N. Grandview Blvd., Suite 301, Waukesha, WI 53188. All donations will be recognized, the Parade Memorial Commission has said.