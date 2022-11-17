Following Darrell Brooks' sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the city of Waukesha released a statement saying “Justice prevailed.”
In the statement, Mayor Shawn Reilly said he is “thankful that the (trial) is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward.”
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said the sentencing “starts a new chapter in healing for our community” and “demonstrates our continued resiliency and strong sense of community.”
Fire Chief Steve Howard said, “Although healing will continue, we are confident that the strength of this great community will endure and be the foundation for moving forward showing kindness and compassion.”
The release also urged people who need support to consult a newly created Waukesha Resiliency Center or another local organization.
It also encouraged people to stand together either in person or at home with a One-Year Remembrance ceremony taking place at 4:39 p.m. Monday at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park. It asked people to continue displaying blue lights outside their homes or businesses as a show of support.
School district shares message of togetherness
The School District of Waukesha sent a message to parents shortly after the sentencing hearing to remind parents of the services of Care Solace, a mental health care organization offering its services to anyone struggling with mental health issues.
"As the Waukesha Christmas Parade witness statements and sentencing concludes, we wanted to again acknowledge the trauma that our school and greater community has endured over the past year.
"We also wanted to accentuate the togetherness and resiliency that has resulted in helping us collectively become Waukesha Strong as we approach the one year anniversary of this horrific event.
"Should you need support as we continue to move forward together, our exceptional Student Services staff stands at the ready as do our partners at Care Solace. If you or a family member is looking for help with mental health or substance use, Care Solace can quickly find treatment options matched to your needs, regardless of the circumstance."