WAUKESHA — The Ordinance & License Committee voted unanimously on Monday to send a proposed chicken ordinance to the Common Council for a vote.
The council will vote Feb. 23 on the proposal to limit the number of chickens that residents are allowed to keep at their homes. The ordinance would set the number of birds at either four or six and determine the conditions of the birds’ enclosures and upkeep.
City residents came to voice support for and against the ordinance. Those opposed spoke of their families and the impact the new law would have on them.
“A new rule does not change the fact that (chickens) are a part of our family,” resident Lisa Salb said. “Whether you think so or not.”
Those who supported the ordinance cited concerns about odors, predators and noise. One resident said he was also concerned about what the chickens would do to property values and the ability for homeowners associations to regulate the animals.
One resident said he chose to move to Waukesha in part so he could raise chickens without restrictions and asked for a grandfather clause so he could keep what he has.
“We brought our house here because we could have chickens,” Zach Vrana said. “It’s very important to our family.”
City Attorney Brian Running said that the new ordinance would not impact any homeowners associations’ rules.
“The ordinance will not override the ability of private property owners to make any restrictions,” Running said.
He also added that the proposed ordinance is municipal and not criminal.
“No one would go to jail,” Running said.
The ordinance draft addresses many issues related to keeping chickens, including regulation of the number allowed, prohibition of roosters and prohibition of keeping other fowl. The ordinance is an effort to avoid public nuisances and other adverse impacts on neighboring properties, and control rodent infestation, according to city officials.
The committee discussed several changes to the original draft including allowing six birds on a property if it is more than one acre. The original proposal set the limit at four. Another change addressed the rules surrounding single-family rental properties and duplexes that are owner occupied.
Other items discussed included addressing waste disposal, enclosures and the ability for chicken owners to make money from their efforts.
“The number of chickens allowed in the ordinance diminishes the need to eliminate sales (of eggs),” Alderwoman and committee member Elizabeth Moltzan said.
Any changes will be added to the ordinance before the council meeting on Feb. 23.