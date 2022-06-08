WAUKESHA — The Waukesha Common Council approved allocating $10.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds Tuesday with the goal of funding city projects after the impacts of COVID-19.
The budget was approved 11-2, with Alderwoman Elizabeth Moltzan and Cory Payne voting in opposition.
Of the total budget, $2,232,333 is for public safety programs; $4,450,000 is for capital projects; $1,550,000 is for economic development; $1.7 million is for affordable housing; and $891,000 is for sustainability/ efficiency projects. Overall, the budget is an outline for how the city intends to spend the $10.8 million the city was awarded in ARPA funds as the projects come to fruition.
Projects
ARPA funds are going toward various projects in the city. One project is the Mindiola Park soccer complex, which has an overall estimated budget of $8.9 million, Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Ron Grall has said. Conceptually, 12 fields have been proposed at the site. The proposed ARPA funds for the project total $1 million, which would go to an additional full-size, full-turf soccer field.
Another, new program is the Central City Storefront Activation Program, which will allow businesses to receive a partial grant up to 15%, the rest issued as a low-interest, 1% loan, to downtown businesses in particular that need to make building improvements.
Although the item originally had $800,000 budgeted in ARPA funds, the Finance Committee added $450,000 to that total, making it $1,250,000 after eliminating the need for a snow melter in the budget.
Another project dubbed 'Project Innovate' is proposed with $750,000 in ARPA funds.
The project, City Administrator Kevin Lahner said, has a goal to expand and add additional jobs to the city with a local company, which has yet to be revealed.
Other funds include $1 million for the Habitat for Humanity Aeroshade property, which proposes turning 3.77 acres of empty land that once housed a factory into an 18-lot subdivision.
The budget also includes ARPA funds totaling $681,333 for Police Department changes; $800,000 for the modular vehicle barrier system; $500,000 for the affordable housing fund; $3 million for stormwater and capital projects; $535,000 for a new behavior health responder partnership program, which would have a behavior health professional assist the law enforcement in responding to mental health crises, and much more.
Discussion
During the public comment period of the meeting, community members voiced their support of the behavior health responder partnership program and the Central City Storefront Activation Program.
Alderwoman Cassie Rodriguez made a motion to have $800,000 for a White Rock Avenue streetscape project reinserted into the budget, however, it failed to receive a second by the Council.
Alderman Joe Pieper spoke in support of the plan at the meeting, saying it was thoroughly discussed by the Finance Committee and he feels the plan presented is the best use of the ARPA funds the city received.
Moltzan said she cares very much about the goals and priorities of the council members and she hoped for a robust discussion about the rare opportunity.
“Is the city on track? What kind of city are we growing toward in the future?” Moltzan said. “Would $10 million applied in the right way make that future more likely? Do the projects on the list we have before us help us reach our goals? I would love to know what all of you think about the big questions.”
Alderman Rick Lemke said the money is truly paid for by all of the Waukesha taxpayers, and due to this, he wanted to see a decent portion of the money used for things already budgeted in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. For him, the budget met that threshold, he said.
Alderpeople Alicia Halvensleben and Mike Payne agreed that the budget addresses issues exacerbated by COVID-19.