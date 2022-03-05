WAUKESHA — Community members soaked by the rain on Saturday walked the distance between two schools at risk of combining.
Kelsey Draves of Waukesha spearheaded the "Walk the Walk" demonstration to show the impacts of the possible merger of Whittier and Hadfield Elementary Schools.
In January, school officials sent out an email informing parents Whittier could close in June.
The district cited school enrollment, long-term financial circumstances, and the potential for delivering additional services to students as rationale for the closing.
On Wednesday the school board will make a decision about the proposal.
Attendees trekked a four-mile round trip to show the distance a child would have to walk without available transportation.
"The response is wonderful. It is more than parents but also community members," Draves said.
Draves has two children who attend Whittier Elementary School and is on the Parent Teacher Organization.
Draves said she hopes the walking event brings more awareness to the situation and that the school matters.
A few children wore backpacks that had books and other school supplies inside. The idea was to show how much gear an elementary school student might have to walk with.
"This is too far for a kid to walk. I've been walking for 20 minutes and I love to walk," Mary Beth Danielson said.
Superintendent James Sebert released a statement to The Freeman on Saturday. He knew about the walk and was aware people have concerns with the administrative recommendation. Ultimately, our district has two to three more challenging budget cycles in front of us. That requires us to have tough conversations and to consider difficult decisions. If we do that now and in the coming years, we will emerge stronger and leaner for the future, which is right where we will need to be from my perspective," Sebert said.
A longer, more in-depth story will appear in the Tuesday edition of the Freeman.