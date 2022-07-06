Waukesha community reacts to parade shooting in Highland Park

WAUKESHA — Recent images of community members fleeing a parade in fear, lawn chairs left on the streets and police and ambulance personnel running to assist those injured are all too familiar to community members around Waukesha.
Images similar to ones shared after the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack have been circulating following the attack at the Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois, an approximately hour-and-ahalf drive away from Waukesha.
In Highland Park, a gunman fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style rifle, resulted in at least seven dead and more than 30 people injured, according to the Associated Press. Reports say the shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of people fled in terror. The suspected shooter was arrested late Monday.
In Waukesha, community members continue to heal after the events of Nov. 21, when an SUV was driven through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six and injuring over 60 people.
Waukesha Strong Parade
With a theme of Waukesha Strong, the slogan used to unite the city since the parade tragedy, community members came out to the 4th of July Parade on Monday in Waukesha. Newly purchased street barricades were set up along the parade route to prevent vehicular access in the parade zone.
However, shortly before the parade kicked off in Waukesha, news spread of the shooting at Highland Park.
Community member Mary Horejsch said she doesn’t feel safe attending a parade or other such gatherings anywhere in America right now.
Vanessa Fiduccia said she did not attend the Christmas Parade, but she marched in Waukesha’s parade on Monday.
“I think the city did an excellent job at securing the streets and maximizing police presence,” she said. “It makes me angry that we have to prepare for tragedy when doing these public family events because of some idiots having no self control or care for human life.”
Katie Kunz said her family witnessed the horror of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack, so they did not attend the 4th of July Parade.
Joan Donahue said she doesn’t like to be in crowds any more after the parade in Waukesha.
“It made me very sad when I read what happened in Illinois,” she said. “I don’t think you’re safe really anywhere any more.”
Tanya Bruecker said it was great attending the 4th of July Parade with the community coming together to honor the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. However, it was heartbreaking when her son asked her if they would get hit by a car.
“I think Waukesha still has a long road of healing,” she said. “After learning of the shooting at Highland Park my heart sank. The photos I saw looked just like the Waukesha Christmas Parade after.”
The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies lost four people associated with the group in the Waukesha Christmas Parade. A Tuesday statement from the group said they are devastated to hear of the news at the Highland Park parade and are finding a way to support the Highland Park community.
“We relive and feel the pain literally and figuratively after every mass tragedy... Buffalo, Ulvalde... the list goes on.
“Seeing the chairs, coolers, blankets, and cars left at the crime scene is all too familiar to too many of us. Knowing that these next days bring crime victims’ statements, autopsies, funerals, long days and nights in hospitals, media interviews, dealing with insurance companies, long-term legal proceedings ...the list goes on ... breaks our hearts.”
Mayor Shawn Reilly declined a media interview Tuesday. Reilly said he understands why news organizations are reporting the story; however, he feels the news is re-traumatizing people.
Among many others, a GoFundMe has been set up for the Highland Park victims at https://bit.ly/3OLl8HD.