WAUKESHA — A proposed ordinance in the hands of the Waukesha Common Council would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The council will consider the ordinance tonight at 6:30 p.m. The proposal limits the number of chickens that residents are allowed to keep at their homes. It would set the number of birds at either four or six and determine the conditions of the birds’ enclosures and upkeep. The ordinance draft addresses many issues related to keeping chickens, including regulation of the number allowed, prohibition of roosters and prohibition of keeping other fowl.
The ordinance is an effort to avoid public nuisances and other adverse impacts on neighboring properties, and control rodent infestation, according to city officials.
It was recommended by Alderman Rick Lemke after hearing complaints about chickens from other residents.
After doing some investigating he found there was currently no chicken ordinance in the city.
Under the ordinance, a permit would be required, along with an application and nonrefundable fee. The permit for the parcel would be valid for a period of two years, and may be renewed after an application and payment of the renewal fee is submitted, provided there have been no violations.
“The requirement of a permit serves several purposes. It allows for a review of plans and notice to the applicant of the requirements of this section, and it allows tracking of the location of chicken-keepers in the city, which is useful for correlation with rat complaints and other issues,” city documents said.
The property needs to be available for inspection. A refusal to allow inspection will result in a revocation of the permit.
“If complaints are received, there has to be a means to investigate and determine if a violation has occurred. The chicken-keeping permit is a privilege, not a right. We require the right to inspect with other permitted activities, too,” the documents said.
Chickens and eggs may not be sold. This is to avoid commercial impacts in neighborhoods such as traffic. The potential problem can be controlled by limiting the number of chickens, according to city documents.
The rationale is chicken-keeping should be a hobby, not a commercial venture.
Pros and cons
City residents have been active in voicing support for and against the ordinance.
Amy Manthey is a Waukesha resident with 35 chickens on her property, which covers a few acres. She previously told The Freeman she started acquiring chickens after it was suggested by a therapist to help her with depression and anxiety. For her, the chickens are members of her family and have helped ease her depression.
She said there is no rat issue, but there are mice. Her chickens often feast on mice, stink bugs and other bothersome creatures. She took to task issuing a permit. She felt the city doesn’t enforce paying for dog or cat permits.
“It’s a hobby. Chicken owning and raising chickens is a hobby. Think about the hobbies you have. Wouldn’t you be insulted and frustrated if a government body came in and said by the way we are going to regulate this and you will have to get a permit for every single hobby that you have?” she said.
Susan Page previously spoke at a meeting and said she strongly supports an ordinance to provide standards for keeping chickens in Waukesha. She said a neighbor’s chickens have gotten into her yard, kicking and pecking the landscape. Page called the police, who issued a warning. The neighbors installed wire fencing to help with the issue.
“Those roosters have prevented all the enjoyment because of their constant crowing. We can’t even leave the window open because we can still hear the crowing,” she said