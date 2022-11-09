WAUKESHA – Both questions for the Waukesha County referendum passed in Tuesday’s election. The advisory referendum will allow voters to voice their preference and allows elected officials to gauge public opinion on the issue being presented, according to the Waukesha County Executive’s Office.
Question one asked, “Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment requiring that election administration, access to ballots, and counting of ballots be nearly uniform as practicable?"
The votes tallied 163,100 for yes and 42,937 for no.
And question two asked, "Should the Wisconsin Legislature prepare and place on the statewide ballot a Constitutional Amendment prohibiting non-governmental entities and any individual other than election officials designated by law from funding, managing, or performing any task in election administration?"
In total, 148,616 people voted yes and 56,039 people voted no.
According to Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow, the overall goal is to provide some certainty in the election system.
The Waukesha County Board passed a resolution put forward by Supervisor Peter Wolff to conduct the advisory referendum on Aug. 23.
“We’re trying to assist in getting citizens of Waukesha County’s voice heard, with respect to how elections are run in Wisconsin,” said Wolff.
Both Wolff and Farrow believe it’s important to allow citizens to have a voice in this. Wolff added that election integrity is important to the administration of government on all levels leading to why the issue was put on the ballot.
All results are unofficial until canvassed.
For the full results, read Wednesday's print edition of The Freeman.