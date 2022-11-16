WAUKESHA – The Waukesha County Board of Supervisors passed the 2023 Waukesha County Executive Budget unanimously with a vote of 22-0. The 2023 budget invests in justice and public safety, roads and infrastructure, and economic development. County Executive Paul Farrow is expected to sign the budget on this morning.
The adopted budget will cut the county tax rate for the ninth year in a row and will drop the tax rate from $1.68 to $1.52 per thousand dollars of home value, the lowest in at least the last three decades.
“We know that our residents want low taxes and a safe community. The Board and I have diligently worked together to meet those expectations,” said County Executive Paul Farrow. “The 2023 budget invests in the programs that residents care about and the infrastructure needs of the county, all while lowering the tax rate.”
The 2023 Waukesha County budget prioritizes justice and public safety by allocating the greatest portion of new county tax levy, over $1.5 million, to support those areas. The budget also invests in infrastructure vital to the safety, economic development, and longevity of roads and facilities, including continued renovations to the Waukesha County Courthouse, which was built in 1959.