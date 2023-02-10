ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Wisconsinites Tyler Foti of Oconomowoc and Chris Schemm of Lawrence brought their “big, bold flavors” to the national stage earlier this month, winning their episode of the Food Network’s “NFL Tailgate Takedown.”
“This is Wisconsin,” said celebrity judge Ali Khan sampling the duos dish for the final round.
“NFL Tailgate Takedown” features tailgate cooks representing two NFL teams competing in three timed rounds of cooking. The episode was filmed outside of Highmark Stadium before the Packers-Bills game on Oct. 30.
“You know, when I tailgate it’s normally not just brats and burgers and hot dogs and whatever,” Foti said. “I make beef cheek tacos or tenderloin sandwiches. It’s definitely more involved than just putting a couple hamburgers on the grill.”
Foti, who represents Oconomowoc on the Waukesha County Board, and Schemm faced off against a husband and wife team representing the Buffalo Bills. Despite their competitors owning a catering company and having a culinary school education, and Foti and Schemm being home cooks, they won all three rounds.
“It was awesome. I don’t know how else to explain it,” Foti said. “The competition was tough, but it was good to see that the hard work we put in to get to this spot paid off.”
The dishes
Round one asked competitors to make some sort of handheld or bite-sized snack with a dip in 20 minutes. Foti and Schemm opted for a breakfast egg roll with sausage red eye gravy which consisted of eggs, sauteed red peppers, scallions, and cheese rolled up into an egg roll, fried and served with the sausage gravy.
The second round was themed “between the uprights,” calling on the cooks to make a taco, wrap or something between two pieces of bread in 30 minutes.
“We called it a patty melt,” Foti said. “Our meat was mixed 50-50 with ground beef and chorizo, double smashburger with pepper jack cheese, fried onions on Texas toast, and we did a cheddar cheese and jalapeño skirt for the bread.”
The duo served it with homemade tortilla chips and a birria-style dipping sauce.
The final 40-minute round asked for cooks to create a platter that represented their team or state. Foti and Schemm called theirs a Wisconsin bratkebab platter, cutting up brats and skewering them with green and yellow peppers and onions.
“You had to have two sides. We did smashed fingerling potatoes and then, of course, deep-fried cheese curds,” Foti said. The cheese curds were made with a homemade beer batter, and served with a honey mustard dipping sauce and a beer cheese dipping sauce with a maple bourbon old-fashioned.
For Foti, this wasn’t his first cooking competition, but was the first time he had to personally present his food to a panel of judges.
“I think we were always proud of what we put out there, so I wouldn’t say I was nervous presenting it to a judge, but it’s definitely a different experience having somebody eat the food you just cooked and critique you,” he said.
Foti and Schemm met in college and bonded over their love of cooking and sports — the perfect combination for a show built around tailgating.
“Food and sports, that’s what we do together,” Foti said. “We’re both just athome backyard cooks. I’d rather be outside cooking on charcoal than in the kitchen.”
After going through a casting process, the team didn’t know they were going to be on the show until only a few days before filming, leaving them time only cook each dish one time.
“The magnitude was crazy,” Foti recalled. “Never did I think I’d see so many camera for one show. We were mic’d up for probably 10 hours.”
As a prize, Foti and Schemm won 50-yard line seats at the game and the “Yum-bardi Trophy.”
“We had our game plan and we stuck to it and it all worked,” Foti said.