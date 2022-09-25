WAUKESHA — The County Board will meet on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this is the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. If approved, the settlement could bring an end to years of litigation related to the site.
Opposed to the settlement, the Waukesha Preservation Alliance is urging people to contact the board, come to the meeting and ask them to vote no on the settlement, according to a Facebook post from the organization.
The meeting will be held in room 350 of the Waukesha County Courthouse, 515 W. Moreland Blvd., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. All county discussion on this matter has happened in closed session because the committees are discussing legal matters to which the county is a party. According to the agenda, discussion will be in closed session for this meeting as well, but there is opportunity for public comment.
Last month, the city of Waukesha Common Council voted 8-6 to settle with the county after over a decade of discussion, bringing the demolition of the Moor Mud Baths/Grand View Health Resort building, 500 Riverview Drive, closer to reality.
The city’s Landmarks Commission opposed the settlement and requested outside legal counsel after the decision to settle, which was denied 11-3 by the Common Council.
Those opposed to demolition cite that the building is on the national and state register of historic places, according to each entities’ databases, and is listed as a city landmark as it is the last remaining resort from Waukesha’s resort era.
However, over the years, the county has argued that the building has been costly to maintain. A county website argues that the building has “been renovated and repurposed so many times since 1911 that the interior has been completely gutted. Historians agree that nothing historic remains in the building.”
Details of the settlement
Previously, the Landmarks Commission denied the county’s attempt to tear down the structure. The county appealed this decision to the Common Council, which upheld it in February 2020. The county then appealed to Waukesha County Circuit Court, where a judge found that the Common Council had acted within its jurisdiction.
The issue was then brought to the Court of Appeals. However, the Common Council voted in August to settle with the county on this matter.
According to the proposed settlement shared with The Freeman in August, the city will grant the county its long-sought certificate of appropriateness for the demolition of the Moor Mud Baths Building. Under the agreement the county will “photographically document the Former Moor Mud Baths Building, install and maintain a commemorative marker, maintain a historical display in the County’s Health and Human Services building, permit the Waukesha County Historical Society to salvage material from the Former Moor Mud Baths Building for its archives, museum and/or public display, and create a website presenting the history of the property.”