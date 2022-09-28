WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement.
Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger voted "no."
The settlement brings an end to years of litigation related to the site.
The Waukesha Preservation Alliance was very vocal about saving the property. The alliance posted a statement on Facebook.
“We had a really strong showing with lots of emails, good attendance at the meeting, and phone calls made to the supervisors, but they ended up voting for the settlement. I want to thank all of you who emailed, called, and showed up for the meeting. I am very proud of our effort at the county board,” the alliance said.
For the full story, read Thursday's print edition of The Freeman. Not a subscriber? Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print or digital subscription to The Freeman starting as low as $10 a month! https://bit.ly/freeman_sub