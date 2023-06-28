WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Court Judge Laura Lau announced during the Mission Possible first anniversary gathering that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
On Facebook she posted, “And, as life is always full of peaks and valleys, I am setting out on my next journey. I have a team of rockstar medical professionals and my own personal Sherpa (Mary Casey). I am also surrounded by the best family & friends anyone could ask for ...”
The photo showed a a little girl wearing a read cape with the caption “Cancer picked the wrong broad.”
Lau said she doesn’t plan on slowing down with the Mission Possible group. She has taken a leave of absence as a judge. Lau said she has a very good prognosis, but it is going to be a journey. She has to have chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.
“I am grateful that the doctors are confident that they can eradicate the cancer. I feel like I am standing on the shoulders of all the people who have come before me,” Lau said.