The Waukesha County Fair Association announced through the Waukesha County Fair Facebook page that the fairgrounds will be closed for the day at 7 p.m. on Saturday out of concern for the safety of everyone as a line of severe storms approaches.
The fair will reopen for its final day tomorrow at 10 a.m.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Waukesha County lasting until 11 p.m. According to the NWS, a very strong line of storms will be entering Waukesha County between 7-8 p.m. with subsequent lines following. There's a possibility of wind gusts up to 70 m.p.h., heavy rainfall and lightening.
According to the fair's Facebook post, patrons who have purchased Elite VIP and VIP tickets for the Seether show will be contacted directly by email with further instructions.