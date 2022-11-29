WAUKESHA — Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas Parade is running for Supreme Court, according to her husband Brian Dorow.
A formal announcement will be made at the Waukesha County Court House on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m.
The Supreme Court race is important for both sides of the political spectrum as the winner will determine the ideological makeup of the court, which is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives. One of the conservative justices, Patience Roggensack, is retiring, creating the open seat.
The court has been bitterly partisan for more than a decade and ruled on several major policy disputes, including upholding Republican-drawn legislative maps and banning absentee ballot drop boxes. Several major cases are expected to head before the court next year, including a challenge to Wisconsin's 173-year-old abortion ban law.
Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz, both liberals, are running as is Dan Kelly, a conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice. A Feb. 21, 2023 primary will narrow the field to two finalists for the April 4, 2023 election. The winner will take the seat in August.
A jury convicted Darrell Brooks Jr. on six counts of first-degree intentional homicide following the live-streamed trial and Dorow sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Nov. 16.