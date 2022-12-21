WAUKESHA COUNTY — Several school announced closings ahead of today’s winter weather.
“Due to the forecast for a winter storm that may include blizzard like conditions, the Pewaukee School District will be closed on Thursday. All surrounding school systems that were scheduled to hold classes tomorrow are also planning to close. The weather is expected to worsen throughout the day raising concerns with getting students and staff home safely at the end of the school day. All extra curricular activities are cancelled for Thursday evening and Friday. Have a safe and happy holiday break, Pirates.”
Mukwonago Area School District also canceled school and all after-school activities for Thursday, December 22. School is closed on Friday for the start of the scheduled Winter Break. School will resume Jan. 3.
“We wish all of our students, families, and staff a safe and restful holiday break,” MASD said on Facebook.
Out of an abundance of caution Elmbrook schools will be closed on Thursday.
"Due to predictive blizzard conditions and out of an abundance of caution, the Elmbrook Schools will be closed on Thursday. All after-school activities scheduled for Thursday afternoon or evening are canceled.
“Have a safe and enjoyable winter break,” the district said.