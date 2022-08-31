Waukesha County schools prep for monkeypox

WAUKESHA — As students return to school in the coming weeks, administrators are hopeful that a continued focus on public health will prevent any potential spread of monkeypox: the summer’s global health concern.
Wisconsin reported its first monkeypox case on June 30, 2022, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Since then, a total of 57 cases of orthopoxvirus (presumed to be monkeypox) have been confirmed in the state. Through the United States, 18,101 cases have been confirmed.
With any public health concern, schools receive direction from Waukesha County Public Health or the Department of Public Instruction. Assistant deputy superintendent of the Waukesha School District, Joe Cook, said monkeypox is on the radar, and area partners are prepared to take additional action if it becomes necessary.
Until then, schools will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and rely on existing health policies to help prevent the spread of monkeypox. Current guidance from the CDC for schools, early care, and education programs is to “follow their everyday operational guidance that reduces the transmission of infectious diseases.”
Mike Cady, superintendent of the Pewaukee School District (PSD), said policies and practices put in place for COVID-19 will ideally help with managing a monkeypox spread. He said the district is maintaining strong cleaning protocols and placing an emphasis on hygiene. PSD also installed a needlepoint bipolar ionization HVAC system in response to COVID–an advanced system that helps destroy viruses in the air and on surfaces.
A focus on communication is also a critical part of managing any potential public health situation, School District of New Berlin Nurse Pamela Jesse said. In the event that the district would experience cases of monkeypox, the district would notify the Waukesha County Health Department and communicate to any students, staff or families about possible exposure.
Cook said the Waukesha School District includes a “Too Sick for School Guidelines” guide for parents with back-to-school communication. The guide provides support to help parents identify when kids should stay home from school and when they should return. It addresses common illnesses like respiratory illnesses (including COVID-19, influenza and the common cold), hand, foot and mouth disease, stomach viruses and other contagious diseases.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says there’s a low risk of widespread transmission of monkeypox, but urges Wisconsinites to be aware of symptoms and avoid skin-to-skin contact with individuals showing symptoms.
The risk of monkeypox to children and adolescents is low, but anyone can catch the virus —including children — the CDC says. An infected individual can have flu-like symptoms and a rash. Additional symptoms could include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and backache, headache, and respiratory symptoms.
The CDC says monkeypox is spread through direct contact and can be spread through skin-to-skin contact, fabrics (clothing, bedding or towels) or surfaces. A person infected with monkeypox can spread the virus from the time that symptoms begin until the rash has fully healed (which typically takes about 2-4 weeks).
The CDC recommends that should you or your child become infected, contact a doctor or nurse and isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved. A health care provider can also provide guidance on the monkeypox vaccination and other preventative measures.