WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a recent string of car thefts and entry into unlocked cars. The Sheriff’s Office has responded to multiple calls for entry into unlocked cars resulting in at least five cars being stolen from the Town of Delafield, city of Pewaukee, Sussex, Merton and Lannon. WCSO has also been in communication with other local Waukesha County police agencies reporting similar activity. Nearly all these cars were taken after the vehicle’s keys or key fobs were left inside of the unlocked vehicle.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing patrols.
“We strongly encourage our community to secure your vehicles and ensure all valuables are out of sight, to include garage door openers which could provide access to the residence. If you observe suspicious activity or believe you have surveillance video that would assist with this investigation, please report it immediately to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office at 262-548-7122 or to the Waukesha County Communications Center at 262-446-5070,” the WCSO said in a statement.