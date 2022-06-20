WAUKESHA — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department addressed the Judiciary and Law Enforcement Committee during Friday’s meeting, saying the department is looking into short-term and long-term changes to corrections, including changing how the Huber program is used, amid staffing and budgetary challenges.
“It’s a difficult, uncomfortable discussion to have, but we think we have very educated, well-intentioned partners in the criminal justice system that can advise us and partner with us as we move forward to try and look at different ways of doing corrections,” said Waukesha County Inspector Jim Gumm.
As of Friday around 45 of the approximately 110 Huber Facility inmates had been transferred to the county jail, along with six full-time correctional officers, according to Gumm. These inmates are still able to exercise their Huber program privileges.
This effort is to use staff more efficiently as the county tries to fill the 25% vacancy rate of correctional officers.
The Huber program allows people who are convicted of crimes to be incarcerated during nonworking hours and leave for job searches, education, child care, elderly care and medical needs. This will remain an option for judiciaries unless the state statute changes, Gumm said.
“...we have created a task force, so to speak, of stakeholders within the criminal justice community to look at some alternatives if in the future we move towards a reduction in Huber privileges being assigned,” Gumm said. “This is a discussion on ideology in terms of corrections options in Waukesha County, given the challenges that we face.”
The Huber Facility on Northview Road has caused many challenges for the county, Gumm said.
“Just this week we had a fairly large piece of concrete fall off the building and into an area where people could have been injured — they weren’t,” Gumm told the committee.
These facility-related concerns, in addition to budgetary and staffing concerns, led to the decision to transfer some Huber inmates, according to Gumm. The first transfer has allowed the department to close a floor of the facility and move inmates onto one floor, separated by sex, therefore making staffing more efficient, Gumm said.
In response to committee members’ concerns about jail overcrowding, Gumm said there currently is room in the main county jail for some Huber inmates. This transfer of around 45 filled one pod of the county jail where the Huber program inmates are kept separate from other inmates.
“This isn’t going to be an easy fix or an easy challenge,” Gumm said. “For every action, there’s a reaction, and moving inmates from the deteriorating Huber facility over to the main jail undoubtedly creates challenges of its own.”
The county jail was not built with continuous entry and exit from the public as the Huber Facility has, according to Gumm; ideally, not more than one pod would be dedicated to Huber inmates, though for emergency purposes they could accommodate more.
The department and committee are discussing using more electronic monitoring, such as ankle monitors, instead of the Huber program, officials said, but they did not go into specifics during the meeting.
Stewards of Prophetic Hopeful Intentional Action (SOPHIA), a non-partisan coalition of faith communities in Waukesha County committed to social justice, supports the closing of the Huber facility, Ralph Schultz of SOPHIA said during the public comments portion of the meeting.
“We are all aware that there are people that because of what they have done, their lifestyle, need to be in jail and receive incarceration as well as, hopefully, some help, and then there are those who are, really, eligible for other programs,” Schultz said.