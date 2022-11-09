WAUKESHA — Thirty grams of fentanyl was recently seized by the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office during a local drug investigation.
“Experts say as little as 2 mg can be a lethal dose of Fentanyl, making the amount of Fentanyl in the photo significant enough to kill approximately 15,000 people (roughly the population of the City of Pewaukee),” according to the sheriff’s office.
According to the sheriff’s office, Waukesha County, drug-related deaths became the leading non-natural cause of death for adults ages 18-45 in 2020 and 2021, driven by a rise in fentanyl poisoning. Waukesha County saw a record ninety-five drug-related deaths in 2020. In 2021, at least ninety-two people died from drug-related causes, with ten cases still being investigated.
“This seizure serves as a reminder of the diligent work of law enforcement in Waukesha County to save lives, and our commitment to mitigating the fentanyl health crisis in our area,” the sheriff’s office said.