WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials are considering phasing out the Huber Facility Release program, a work release program for people convicted of crimes in the county.
Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said there’s a lot to the decision-making process of running the Huber program and maintaining two correctional facilities — the Huber Facility and the county jail.
“We’re all concerned about public safety, when we look at the many aspects of the criminal justice system that people criticize, what we do with convicted criminals is a fair area to be looking at and talking about,” Severson said.
The Huber program allows people who are convicted of crimes to be incarcerated during non-working hours. They can leave incarceration for job searches, education, child care, elderly care, and medical needs.
“There are lots of reasons people come and go out of their Huber confinement. When they do that there’s no oversight at all, really, of what’s going on. There’s arguably a public safety gap they’re in that’s inherent in the program,” Severson said.
The sheriff’s office is under annual pressures to do more with less dollars and high inflation exacerbates the problem, Severson said.
“We are in runaway record high inflation, and we all know that this isn’t going to go away on New Year’s Eve. We are not going to be able to go back and just be able to do business as usual,” he said.
Staffing challenges
Another challenge is finding qualified people who want to do police work. There are struggles to find people willing to work in the jail. Due to correctional officer shortages, employees have to work overtime.
“I’m not going to say we’re not going to watch these (incarcerated) folks. So we have to order people on overtime. It is a budgetary driver,” Severson said.
The question arose about how efficient it is to run two correctional facilities and a program that “arguably has some safety issues,” the sheriff said.
“Is there a way we can do it better? Can we consolidate the correctional officers so that I don’t have two staffs that we have to manage and how can we start to do things differently?” Severson said.
He added it makes more sense to consolidate staff into one building, consolidate the costs and the attention they are placing on this project.
“We have a saying here, ‘We try to do the right thing for the right reason with the right people at the right time.’ Well, that is the wrong place for the wrong reason. We know the time was going to come to decide to do business differently,” he said.
Aging building
The Huber Facility used to be located in the new Waukesha Historical Society building and relocated to Northview Road in 1990. Severson said there were discussions about where the program would take place and no one could come up with a solution. The Northview Road location was chosen, but it was never designed to be a correctional facility.
“It’s old and it was told to us at the time it was going to be a temporary solution. I would argue 32 years isn’t temporary,” he said.
The building outlived its usefulness decades ago and is straining the sheriff’s office’s financial resources in terms of maintenance, Severson said.
“Then there’s the question of the value of the property and whether the county is better served by having that property on the tax roll,” he said.
Severson and County Executive Paul Farrow have had discussions starting in 2015 about the Huber Facility. Farrow asked if the county is well served by maintaining a high-value property with high maintenance costs that was never designed to be what it’s being used for.
Farrow said when looking at consolidation, they were also looking at the operations. The county just finished a study on the Northview property.
“We are making recommendations that we would sell the property a number of years from now, as part of our long-term goal, to put it back on the tax rolls,” Farrow said.
They want to look at using the building for housing — one of the county’s needs — and other areas such as manufacturing opportunities, some office space, a couple of different ideas for the facility on which they worked with developers in the area. The developers helped with the master plan that the county put together.
“We continually look at what do we have to do to keep the county operating properly and being successful and balancing what we’re doing right now in this world,” Farrow said, He added the labor market is crazy and people are getting job offers for more than what they are making now. Farrow said they have done more reclassifications for positions or pay adjustments in the last 18 months than when he started in 2015.
“Other than annual adjustments, I think that’s attuned to what’s happening in our economy. We have to figure out how to get ourselves through that,” Farrow said.
Advancing technology in monitoring
Next week Severson will meet with the chief judge and other people connected with the Huber program to discuss the post-conviction options the county has. They will also discuss gradually weaning the county off the program. Severson said he can accomplish this by taking the people in the Huber program and combining the options the county has.
“Straight incarceration is an option. And I’m here to tell you that there are some people on Huber that I would argue shouldn’t have been on here. That I think that they’re too high-risk,” Severson said.
All alternatives to incarceration have risks such as electronic monitoring, probation and Huber, all of which are being taken into consideration, Severson said.
He argued there have been advancements with electric monitors since 1991 that offer a different level of accountability. He remembered when he was a young deputy and people had to wear a bracelet that would plug into a landline phone. Now there are other capabilities such as GPS and boundaries on people’s activities. There are also alcohol sensors.
“We have a different level of monitoring and different level of accountability that we never had 25 years ago when Huber opened and now 32 years ago,” Severson said.
The goal is to start getting cost savings right off the bat and do some assessment on who’s actually in this program and how the county is using it.
The plan would be to create an arm within the sheriff’s office to consider sanctions on people who violate electronic monitoring and Huber policies.
They could use the savings to convert correctional officers to actual deputies who are going to provide enforcement for the problems of electronic monitoring and any Huber program that would remain such as day reporting and probation violations, Severson said.
“We’re going to get more control and monitoring of people that are in programs that are alternatives to incarceration. So I want to make it safer for everybody. I want to do it more efficiently,” he said.
He added he wants to make better use of the resources and look at reducing the size of the sheriff’s office so they can save money and move forward into the challenges faced in this new inflationary environment.
There are about 130 people in the Huber program and they have convictions ranging from driving under the influence to white-collar crimes and more serious offenses.
“There are people I would argue shouldn’t be in a non-incarcerated status,” Severson reiterated. “Right now, today, I have room for them in jail.”
He added that his number one priority is public safety.
“We are supposed to save lives and protect people. I think the way we’ve been doing business needs to be reviewed from time to time. That’s what we are doing,” Severson said.