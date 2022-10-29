WAUKESHA — A record of court proceedings in a paternity case against Darrell Brooks Jr. shows the county court system missed an opportunity to have Brooks jailed five days before he drove his mother’s SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade last year.
Brooks, 40, was convicted of all 76 counts against him, including six counts of homicide using a dangerous weapon, six more of hit-and-run causing death and 61 counts of recklessly endangering safety, two counts of bail jumping and one of battery following a month-long trial this week. He is to appear in court Monday for a conference regarding a sentencing date. But the record of a 2003 paternity case shows Brooks appeared in a Waukesha courtroom Nov. 16, 2021, five days before the parade incident, where the county asked for Brooks to be jailed and a court commissioner left in place a stay on the order to make that happen.
Waukesha County Assistant Corporation Counsel Nicole Brandemuehl asked that Brooks be found in contempt for non-payment regarding his son Xavier at a March 26, 2021, hearing before Court Commissioner Daniel Rieck. But Brooks’ attorney, public defender Cassandra Miller, asked for time for Brooks to make payments before a contempt finding was imposed, the online court record in that case shows. Rieck issued an order imposing a 120-day jail term for failing to pay child support, but that order was stayed, or suspended, so long as Brooks kept current on child support payments and enrolled in the state Children First program aimed at helping parents in child support cases.
On Nov. 16, 2021, Brooks was back in court on the matter. There, Waukesha County Assistant Corporation Counsel Dan Sielaff asked Court Commissioner David Herring to lift the stay on the jail term for continued nonpayment. Sielaff added total child support arrearages were $20,000 in principal and $19,000 interest, a transcript of that hearing showed. But Brooks could have purged the contempt finding by paying $3,000, records show.
The transcript shows Brooks told Herring that he’d been serving a jail sentence in Georgia from April 1 to Oct. 4 of that year in a case 'I didn’t even know I had.” By the date of the Nov. 16 hearing, Brooks was in custody in Milwaukee County following an alleged Nov. 2 incident with Erika Patterson where he allegedly ran her over — with the same SUV later used in the parade attack after an incident with her near Frame Park — causing her to sustain a broken leg.
Herring decided to leave the stay in place while giving the defense time to verify Brooks’ account of his Georgia incarceration and Brooks was released on his own recognizance, the transcript shows.
According to online court records, Brooks’ bail on the Milwaukee County matter was posted Nov. 19 after he paid $1,000 cash bail. That decision has been scrutinized in the wake of the parade tragedy and has led to legislative efforts at reforming bail in Wisconsin. Brooks also had another earlier pending case in Milwaukee County at the time but had been out of custody in it after posting bail in March 2021.
After the parade incident, bail in the second Milwaukee County case was revisited and reset at $200,000, online court records show.
Not credible
A copy of the order filed following a Dec. 22, 2021, hearing on the paternity action showed that Miller was able to verify Brooks was arrested in Georgia in May 2021 but she was unable to learn what dates he was incarcerated. The county also averred Brooks signed up for the Children First program as ordered in March but failed to return further contacts attempted by the program. The county reported Brooks had made no payments in the preceding eight months.
The county also found Brooks’ claim he was incarcerated in Georgia for six months not to be credible, noting he appeared in person in the earlier Milwaukee County case on three dates in June and August 2021 and was in a supervision program there ordinarily used with people not in custody. Court Commissioner Christopher Bailey lifted the stay on the 120-day jail sentence and ordered Brooks to begin serving it while held in the Waukesha County Jail.
Herring declined to comment Friday. As court commissioners are appointed by judges, Chief Judge Jennifer Dorow, who presided over Brooks’ trial in the parade matter this month, also was contacted via email but she, too, declined to comment for this story. Miller stopped representing Brooks in May.
Brooks was earlier sentenced to serve 120 days in the county jail after a contempt finding for non-payment of child support in 2013, with a payment of $3,000 needed to purge that contempt finding, online records show. That sentence also was stayed to allow Brooks to make payments, and in August 2014, Sielaff requested the contempt finding be canceled. Another request to find Brooks in contempt was filed in September 2015, but Brooks was not able to be served papers on that matter at the time. Warrants for his arrest were issued in October and November 2015, but there was no other court action in the matter other than Brooks changing his address to Milwaukee from Nevada until February 2021. Then Brooks was released from jail under his own recognizance, and he next appeared in court virtually for the March 26 hearing.
Brooks now has three pending cases in Milwaukee County; all are set for pretrial conferences next month with trial dates set for December.